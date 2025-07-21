3 More Cars Are Coming To Gran Turismo 7 This Week

Another R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R, a Kei box, and the UK’s second-best-selling car looks to be arriving this week
Gran Turismo 7 update 1.61 teaser
Gran Turismo 7 update 1.61 teaser

Scary to think it’s already coming up on three and a half years since Gran Turismo 7 came out, right? Time is inevitable, we’ll all perish someday, etc, etc. On a more positive Monday note, more cars are coming to the game for free later this week.

We’re yet to know for certain what those three are, but at least one of them is quite obvious in the standard-issue silhouette teaser image posted by Kazunori Yamauchi on not-Twitter across the weekend.

That being a variant of the R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R, quite clearly, although which of them it’ll be is a bit of a mystery. A Nismo 400R is our first port of call, though the clear giveaways of the car – its vented bonnet and Omori factory-fit Rays wheels aren’t immediately visible in the images.

An M-Spec Nür could be possible too, given the clear absence of a NACA duct on the bonnet, though we’d be a little disappointed given the almost-identical V-Spec II Nür is already present in-game.

R34 Nissan GT-R Nismo Z-Tune
R34 Nissan GT-R Nismo Z-Tune

It’s seemingly not the only Nissan, either. To its right appears to be a Qashqai, of all things. Thrilling, we know, but it follows a trend of family crossovers coming to the game in recent months – namely the Toyota C-HR, Mazda CX-30 and Peugeot 2008. Quite the Sunday Cup line-up forming there.

2024 Nissan Qashqai, front
2024 Nissan Qashqai, front

Rounding out the trio of the new additions is a little cutie hiding in the back, seemingly a Honda N-One. This Kei box has been on sale in Japan for over a decade now and is consistently one of Japan’s best-selling cars, so it’s not really a shock to see it come to Gran Turismo. Rather, we’re surprised it hadn’t already happened.

Honda N-One
Honda N-One

No word yet on any further content coming to GT7 with update 1.61 at this stage. We’ll always hope for a new track, but given how late into the game’s life cycle we are now and Polyphony’s attention surely on GT8 behind the scenes, we’re not expecting. 

Ryan Hirons, Editor at Car Throttle

Ryan serves as Editor of Car Throttle, having joined in 2023. On top of making sure everything is ticking over, you can read his takes on the latest new cars, some ways to spend your hard-earned cash in the used market, as well as the occasional JDM deep cut feature.

