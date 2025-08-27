Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.62 Landing Tomorrow With Four New Cars

It's the last week of the month, which more often than not means it's Gran Turismo 7 update time. That's no different this month, as full details have now arrived on update 1.62 ahead of its arrival tomorrow. Despite technically having one more car than usual, though, it's one of the smallest updates yet.

We say 'technically' because two of the cars are variations on one another. They’re the two newest entrants in the Vision Gran Turismo programme, the all-electric, 2000bhp Chevrolet Corvette CX and its hybrid-powered racing version, the CX.R.

Gran Turismo 7 - Chevrolet Corvette CX.R and CX

The other two cars come as a bit more of a surprise, and they’re extremely Gran Turismo-ish, although plenty of people will be pleased to hear that this update finally breaks the five-month-long streak of adding run-of-the-mill family crossovers.

Instead, we’ve got the wedge of weirdness that is the Renault Avantime, the uncategorisable luxury barge the company made for a few short years in the early 2000s. This car’s no stranger to the GT series, having appeared in the fourth, fifth and sixth games, but this will be our first chance to experience it complete with an up-to-scratch car model and fully realised interior.

Gran Turismo 7 - Renault Avantime

As we expected, it's the range-topping model, featuring a 3.0-litre V6 sending 204bhp to the front wheels. Here’s hoping, too, that the available aero parts include a plywood splitter and an F1 wing for the full Top Gear tribute effect.

That leaves the fourth and final car, which is the Afeela 1, the tech-forward EV saloon being produced in a joint venture between Honda and tech giant Sony. If you’ve been keeping up, you’ll know that a prototype version of this car was already added to GT7 earlier this year. This one's the 2026 production version, and it's not surprising that the car's getting plenty of airtime in the game: GT developer Polyphony Digital is ultimately owned by Sony and developed the real-life Afeela’s electric driving sound.

Gran Turismo 7 - Afeela 1

Aside from the new cars, there's a new 'Extra Menu' race series being added to the Gran Turismo Cafe, focusing on early Japanese performance cars. There's the usual round of new World Circuits events too, with three new races, each geared towards one of the new cars. Finally, there's a new selection of backdrops for GT7's Scapes photomode, and it's one that's close to home for Polyphony, centred around Tokyo Bay.

Unsurprisingly, there's no new tracks to be found. At this point, it's been over a year since one was added, and it feels increasingly unlikely that we'll see any more before GT7 reaches the end of its life. What's more surprising is the lack of any new tracks compatible with GT7's advanced 'Sophy' AI rivals. These have been a mainstay of GT7's updates for a while, and their absence here feels like more evidence that the game is steadily being wound down.

Gran Turismo 7 - Tokyo Bay Scapes

On the other hand, we know there's still more to come: the 789bhp Vauxhall Corsa GSE Vision GT will arrive before the end of the year, and the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra and a VGT from the Chinese manufacturer are headed to the game at some point too. In the meantime, we'll keep an eye out for any surprises contained in update 1.62 when it goes live tomorrow.