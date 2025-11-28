It feels like the wait for the Toyota GR GT has been interminable, not least because we’re rather excited by the prospect of a proper halo supercar from the maker of some of the best enthusiast cars of recent years.

Finally, though, that wait will come to an end a week from today when the car is unveiled in full on 5 December. Before that, though, there’s one last teaser to get us just that little bit more excited, and it comes in a surprisingly old-school format – a TV ad.

Yep, no glossy press release or social media campaign – not yet, anyway – but an advert that broadcast on Japanese TV today. It was evidently shot at the same time as the various teasers that popped up in October ahead of the Tokyo Motor Show, because we see the same two cars that Toyota considers the GR GT’s spiritual forebears – a Toyota 2000GT, specifically the yellow and green one used to set several speed records in the ’60s, and a Lexus LFA Nürburgring Package.

We see those cars running around a banked test track, before being passed by an undisguised GR GT. The catch? This all takes place at dusk, so it’s too dark to properly make anything out on the new car.

Toyota GR GT teaser

We do get our best undisguised look yet at those dramatic, cab-rearward proportions, though, first previewed by the GR GT3 concept back in 2022, as well as a noticeably vented bonnet and the air intakes situated by the rear pillars that call back to a similar feature on the LFA. At the back, there’s a full-width lightbar. While still clearly linked to that 2022 concept, the design has moved noticeably for the production car.

Other than that, details are still a little scarce. We know the car is very likely to be a hybrid with a new twin-turbo V8 as its beating heart, and most estimates put the power figure somewhere in the 800 to 900bhp region. Various spy photos suggest there’ll be a standard version as well as a more hardcore, track-biased iteration.

Toyota GR GT teaser

Then, of course, there’s the whole reason the GR GT exists: it’s a homologation special. Toyota needs something to replace the ageing Lexus RC F as its GT3 racing contender, and with nothing else suitable in its current range, it’s opted to develop an entirely new car that can double up as a halo model for the GR brand.

Besides that, we’ll have to wait for full details until the 5th, a day we’ll henceforth be declaring International GR GT Day. Sorry to steal your thunder, World Soil Day.