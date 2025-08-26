The New Audi Q3 Sportback Is Here To Be Confusing

Do you like the look of the shiny new Audi Q3, but wish you could spend a bit more money and end up with a car that’s slightly less practical? You’re in luck, because Audi’s just unveiled the sloping-roofed Sportback version of the third generation of its mega-popular compact crossover, for those who like to make slightly puzzling car-buying decisions.

Yep, the trend of ‘coupe SUVs’ isn’t going away any time soon, and all the companies making them are surely delighted that so many people are prepared to stump up extra cash to get an objectively compromised car.

Audi Q3 Sportback - front

So, the Q3 Sportback. It’s essentially a new Q3, complete with its fancy dancing LED headlights, its swishy dual-screen interior setup, and its interesting ‘steering wheel control unit’ that groups all the wiper and lighting controls onto a big single block behind the wheel, but with a sloping roofline that chops 29mm off that of the regular SUV.

That inevitably means less headroom for those in the back, although to Audi's credit, it's somehow managed to keep boot space at the same 488 litres as the SUV (375 for the plug-in hybrid, of which more shortly). And hey, at least it looks a bit sportier.

Audi Q3 Sportback - interior

Will it be any sportier to drive, though? Probably not, because the powertrains are all shared with the regular Q3. Petrol powertrains include a 1.5-litre 148bhp front-wheel drive setup and a couple of 2.0-litre all-wheel drive ones with up to 261bhp, while there’s also a 148bhp diesel and a 268bhp plug-in hybrid – both front-wheel drive. All use a seven-speed dual-clutch auto.

Want one? Firstly, we’d recommend reassessing what you’re actually looking for in a car, and secondly, prices start at £39,800 for a basic 1.5-litre petrol and run up to £53,950 for a top-of-the-range Edition 1 with the top all-wheel drive setup. Going on sale in October, all versions of the Sportback will set you back an extra £1500 over their SUV counterparts. Frankly, we’d spend that on a nice weekend away instead, especially because you’ll have more room for the luggage in the regular car.