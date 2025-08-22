Goo-Net Find Of The Week: A Triple-Rotor Eunos Cosmo

In a new series where we turn our Friday afternoon procrastination into content, we’re picking out our favourite find from Japan’s endlessly cool online used car platform
Eunos Cosmo - front
Eunos Cosmo - front

Welcome to Goo-Net Find of the Week, a new series in which we pretend we’re not procrastinating on a Friday afternoon by idly browsing the coolest online used car platform in the world, Japan’s Goo-Net Exchange.

As we experienced firsthand when we visited the country last year, Japan doesn’t play around when it comes to car culture. It’s a nation of enthusiasts who find their thing and take it to the absolute maximum, and that means it’s chock full of unbelievably cool metal of all nationalities, eras and styles.

Which brings us to Goo-Net Exchange. This is basically Japan’s equivalent of Autotrader, but because it’s Japanese, it’s packed to the rafters with the sort of drool-worthy cars we like to spend our Friday afternoons window shopping for when we should be doing work.

Eunos Cosmo - interior
Eunos Cosmo - interior

In a brilliant brainwave that’s definitely not an excuse to turn that procrastination into actual content, we’ll be signing off our week by picking out our favourite find from the hundreds and thousands of cars listed on Goo-Net by dealerships across Japan, and we’re starting off with a good’un.

The Mazda Cosmo wasn’t quite the first road car to be powered by a rotary engine, but it did kick off Mazda’s obsession with the spinning Dorito. It’s that desperately pretty original Cosmo, a car we recently had the privilege of getting to play in, that’s most closely associated with the badge, but it stuck around for another three generations and nearly 30 years afterwards.

Eunos Cosmo - engine bay
Eunos Cosmo - engine bay

It’s that fourth and final Cosmo we’re focusing on today, which was unique for a couple of reasons. One, it was badged not as a Mazda but a Eunos, Mazda’s short-lived 1990s luxury sub-brand; and two, it was the only road car ever to feature a triple-rotor engine.

This 1995 example we’ve tracked down has that very engine, the 2.0-litre 20B, complete with the same sequential twin-turbo setup found on the contemporary RX-7. That meant it produced a quoted 276bhp, although this was the era of the Gentleman’s Agreement, so who knows how much it was really making.

Eunos Cosmo - rear
Eunos Cosmo - rear

Despite its engine, though, the Cosmo wasn’t some hardcore road racer. It capitalised on one of the rotary’s biggest strengths, its cashmere-like smoothness, to create a relaxed, comfy grand tourer. That’s also likely why it only came with a four-speed automatic.

Aside from its wholly unique engine, there’s a lot more to like about the Eunos Cosmo. For one, it’s just so darn handsome, in a neatly proportioned, very geometric early ’90s way. The interior, with its huge plush chairs and big wood-trimmed wraparound dash, looks like a highly pleasant place to wile away the miles too.

Eunos Cosmo - interior
Eunos Cosmo - interior

This one’s covered a reasonably modest 67,080km – around 41,700 miles – and the dealer selling it is asking ¥4.26 million – about £21,350. While we naturally can’t vouch for its condition, that seems pretty reasonable for a stone-cold cool, left-field JDM classic, although the idea of dealing with not two but three sets of apex seals does fill us with some level of unbridled fear. Would the Cosmo’s sheer coolness outweigh that and make you take a punt on an import? You certainly wouldn’t see many others around.

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Sigh – Pininfarina Is Helping Develop A Hypercar With ‘AI-Assisted Design’
Vittori Turbio teaser - front
Top Gear
This Ex-Top Gear Mini Could Be Yours
Ex-Top Gear Rover Mini - front
News
The Rolls-Royce Phantom Has Celebrated Its 100th Birthday By Going For A Swim
Rolls-Royce Phantom in a swimming pool - front
News
Nissan X-Trail Nismo Unveiled For Japan
Nissan X-Trail Nismo - front
News
Random: Welsh Football Team Introduces Motorsport-Inspired Gulf Livery Shirt
News
The 1527bhp Xiaomi SU7 Ultra Could Be Coming To Europe
Xiaomi SU7 Ultra Nürburgring Edition - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Porsche Taycan Review: Still The Best Of Its Kind
2025 Porsche Taycan, front
Reviews
2025 Renault 4 Review: What Difficult Second Album?
Renault 4 - front
Reviews
Audi RS4 Edition 25 Review: Brilliant, But One For The Audi Superfans
Audi RS4 Edition 25 Years - front, driving
Reviews
Lotus Emeya Review: A Good Electric Car, But Is It A Great Lotus?
Lotus Emeya
Reviews
2025 Kia EV6 GT Review: So Close To Being Good, Yet So Far
2025 Kia EV6 GT, front
Reviews
2025 Volvo XC90 Review: Old, But Still Gold
Volvo XC90 - front, driving