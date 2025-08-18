These 2000bhp Corvette Concepts Are Coming To Gran Turismo 7

Could the Corvette CX and CX.R give the Dodge SRT Tomahawk some long-awaited competition?
Corvette CX and CX.R concepts
Corvette CX and CX.R concepts

It’s been over a year since the last addition to the long-running Vision Gran Turismo programme that sees car manufacturers – and occasionally other, slightly inexplicable brands – create flight-of-fantasy concepts for the Gran Turismo series.

That last entry came from Skoda last April, but now there’s a new one from Chevrolet, with both road and racing versions to boot. They’re called the Corvette CX and CX.R, and are the latest in a run of concepts being unveiled this year to hint at the future design direction of the beloved American sports car.

Corvette CX concept - interior
Corvette CX concept - interior

Both cars share the same fundamental design, with low-slung cab-forward proportions and a massive hinged canopy for entry and exit. It’s underneath where the two concepts start to take different approaches.

The roadgoing CX has been envisioned as an all-electric supercar, using a 90kWh battery that feeds an individual electric motor for each wheel, complete with torque vectoring. All in, it develops over 2000bhp.

Corvette CX concept - rear
Corvette CX concept - rear

It also features an active front diffuser and rear wing, but its biggest aero trick is its ‘Vacuum Fan System’. This uses fans built into the car’s underside to pull air through its plethora of intakes, generating huge downforce and allowing for the precise adjustment of airflow over the rear diffuser.

Inside, meanwhile, there are two integrated bucket seats set far back in the cabin, a yoke-like steering wheel and a ‘digital windscreen’ with performance data projected right onto it.

Corvette CX.R concept - front
Corvette CX.R concept - front

The CX.R features an even more fascinating powertrain. It’s a V8, as many would argue a ’Vette always should be, but not in a form that’s ever been seen in one before. The engine is a tiny 2.0-litre twin-turbo unit, developing over 900bhp and spinning up to over 15,000rpm. Driving the rear wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox, it’s paired up with three electric motors – two powering the front axle, and a third integrated into the transmission – for a peak of around 2000bhp.

The aero is still active but far more prominent, and the cabin, while sharing the same basic architecture as the CX, is a typically stripped-out affair.

Corvette CX.R concept - rear
Corvette CX.R concept - rear

You’ll be able to drive a Corvette CX for real, erm, never, but it does give a hint at some of the styling and tech that could filter down into future Corvettes as the model goes after the supercar elite ever more aggressively.

Chevrolet has confirmed, though, that both cars will come to Gran Turismo 7 later this month. That’ll likely be in the game’s (mostly) regular monthly update, which, if it sticks to the usual last Thursday of the month release, will arrive on 28 August. We’ll be keeping an eye out on series creator Kazunori Yamauchi’s social channels for the usual silhouette teaser to see what else might be in store. In the meantime, does the ridiculously rapid Dodge SRT Tomahawk VGT finally have some (fictional) competition from across Detroit?

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Ford Bronco Roadster Concept Unveiled As Tribute To Stripped-Back Original
Ford Bronco Roadster concept - front
News
Monterey Car Week 2025 Round-Up: The Good, The Bad And The Just Plain Weird
GMSV S1 LM
News
$26m Ferrari Daytona SP3 Is Most Expensive Post-2000 Car Ever Sold At Auction
Ferrari Daytona SP3 - front
News
You Could Buy Three McLaren Racing Cars Before They Even Race
McLaren IndyCar, F1 car and Hypercar
News
Cupra Born, VW ID3 And More Get UK EV Grant Discount
Cupra Born
News
The Lamborghini Fenomeno Is The Company’s Quickest, Most Powerful Car Yet
Lamborghini Fenomeno - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Porsche Taycan Review: Still The Best Of Its Kind
2025 Porsche Taycan, front
Reviews
2025 Renault 4 Review: What Difficult Second Album?
Renault 4 - front
Reviews
Audi RS4 Edition 25 Review: Brilliant, But One For The Audi Superfans
Audi RS4 Edition 25 Years - front, driving
Reviews
Lotus Emeya Review: A Good Electric Car, But Is It A Great Lotus?
Lotus Emeya
Reviews
2025 Kia EV6 GT Review: So Close To Being Good, Yet So Far
2025 Kia EV6 GT, front
Reviews
2025 Volvo XC90 Review: Old, But Still Gold
Volvo XC90 - front, driving