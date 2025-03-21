You Can Have Your Bugatti Tourbillon With Eight Exhaust Tips

Spec your 1775bhp, V16-powered hypercar with eight exhaust tips if you go for the Équipe Pur Sang pack
Bugatti Tourbillon Équipe Pur Sang, rear
Bugatti Tourbillon Équipe Pur Sang, rear

What is the correct exhaust-to-cylinder ratio in your head? For us, we’re generally in the camp of one tip per two cylinders is an acceptable level. Anything more than that just seems outlandish, in our view. Come argue with us if you feel differently.

It seems Bugatti is in agreement with us there, offering its latest car with the option of one tip per two cylinders. Only, when there are 16 of those cylinders, things look a little more bonkers.

Bugatti Tourbillon Équipe Pur Sang, front
Bugatti Tourbillon Équipe Pur Sang, front

Yes, if you were waiting to pull the trigger on a £3.2-million V16-powered Bugatti Tourbillon until it was offered with more exhaust tips, your luck has come in today. Bugatti will now fit it with eight outlets, twice as many as standard.

That’s if you tick the box for the Équipe Pur Sang pack. No, we don’t know how much that’ll cost you to add and frankly, if you have to ask, it’s not worth thinking about.

As well as the increase in tips, the pack brings a pretty aggressive-looking new bodykit in the name of increasing downforce.

Bugatti Tourbillon Équipe Pur Sang, interior
Bugatti Tourbillon Équipe Pur Sang, interior

Up front, you’ll get a reworked carbon fibre front splitter while the rear sees a tweaked version of the deployable wing bringing a set of endplates. Air flowing under the car will meet a gigantic rear diffuser with those eight tips poking out, while a new wheel design is said to reduce turbulence and improve cooling.

Inside, the package will see the regular Tourbillion’s optional ‘Performance Seat’ included as standard and upholstered in Alcantara. There are also some extra carbon fibre trimmings throughout, as well as ‘Équipe Pur Sang’ embroidered into the headrests.

Bugatti Tourbillon Équipe Pur Sang, seat
Bugatti Tourbillon Équipe Pur Sang, seat

You may be disappointed to learn the Équipe Pur Sang doesn’t get any extra power. We wouldn’t be, though, given the naturally-aspirated V16 hybrid powertrain in the standard car is already producing 1775bhp.

Is this the start of an exhaust arms race? We’ll patiently wait for someone to crop up with twelve.

me

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

