We Try Out The Best Hidden Feature Of Electric Cars

Vehicle-to-load is something more EVs are being offered with, but few people ever try. We give the tech our first go

Before you come for me, I know that you, our beloved Car Throttle audience, are the type to be sceptical of electric vehicles. I often am too. For a start, I can’t charge them at home, which means I have to rely on the utter shambles that is the public network in the UK when there’s one in on test.

On a personal level, I believe that mass-mining cobalt for their batteries is a facade for the first-world cleansing itself while ignoring the wider problem of global emissions, EVs are more often than not heavyweight blobs and quite frankly, I like engines. Ok, we’re on the same page, right? Good.

Some of that (mostly the charging) is why when we were offered to run a Genesis GV70 for six months, I decided the best course of action was to take a petrol-powered version of the SUV. Even if the 26mpg it’s been getting since we took delivery a few months ago has been making me cry myself to sleep most nights.

We Try Out The Best Hidden Feature Of Electric Cars

However, keen to give me an opportunity to try an often-overlooked trick its electric cars offer, the manufacturer invited me along to a field in the middle of nowhere, literally a field in Exmoor, for a spot of stargazing. A strange invitation, sure, but it was a night away from the PlayStation, a chance to swap the GV70 for an electric GV60 for a few days and I was sent a link to nearby EV chargers I was promised would work.

What was the point of this beyond a night away? Well, to try vehicle-to-load tech – something I’ve long been aware of but never once thought to give a try.

In case you’re not familiar with it, it effectively turns the battery in the car into one big power generator. Handy for running appliances in an emergency or, in this case, to go look at some stars with some extra comfort.

We Try Out The Best Hidden Feature Of Electric Cars

When I say middle of nowhere, I mean literally that. The destination was a bit of the Exmoor National Park which, upon arrival, was a sea of darkness. Only for then a rather lovely set of lights to reveal a cosy camp – power for that coming from a car pre-hooked up.

‘My’ GV60 was utilised to power the lamps surrounding us and a couple of others providing juice for a coffee machine, and charge for heated camping seats. Possibly overkill, given with an extension cable I suspect one car could handle it all, but it’s cool to see. Unlike the stars, which it turns out it was too foggy to spot

All V2L it takes to use an adapter (granted, a Genesis one is an £880 option. Give it a few years for Alibaba to catch up…) and enough charge to not kill the car dead. Is it the most exciting thing in the world? No. Is it neat? Certainly.

We Try Out The Best Hidden Feature Of Electric Cars

It’s good to know that once we’re all forced into driving appliances we’ll at least have the option to head out to the remote world with a few friends and could quite easily power up a camping trip without the need for extra equipment or cost, and knocking all of about half a mile of range off the car. Or more seriously, provide a usable backup source of power in an emergency.

Oh, and that EV charger did work, too. It’s good to know at least one does, although I’m not giving my petrol GV70 back yet…

me

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

Bikes
Behold, The 1,116bhp/tonne 2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4
Ducati Streetfighter V4 S - front
Ducati Streetfighter V4 S - front
News
Everything We Know So Far About The Lexus LFR, The Upcoming LFA Successor
Toyota GR GT3 concept - front
Toyota GR GT3 concept - front
News
A90 Toyota GR Supra Bows Out With 429bhp ‘Final Edition’
Toyota GR Supra A90 Final Edition, front 3/4
Toyota GR Supra A90 Final Edition, front 3/4
News
The Subaru WRX tS Costs $45,705, Still Isn’t An STI
Subaru WRX tS
Subaru WRX tS
News
Here’s Another Look At The Range Rover Electric
Range Rover Electric
Range Rover Electric
News
Manhart Has Built An 843bhp BMW M3 Touring
Manhart MH3 800 Touring, front 3/4
Manhart MH3 800 Touring, front 3/4

Latest Reviews

Reviews
BMW X3 M50 Review: Warmed-Over X3 Never Quite Hits The Mark
BMW X3 M50 - front
BMW X3 M50 - front
Reviews
Mini Aceman SE Review: Like A Cooper, But Bigger
Mini Aceman SE - front
Mini Aceman SE - front
Reviews
2024 Skoda Octavia vRS Review: Jack Of All Trades, Master Of One
2024 Skoda Octavia vRS, front 3/4, driving
2024 Skoda Octavia vRS, front 3/4, driving
Reviews
BMW M135 Review: A Superb All-Rounder That Lacks Something
BMW M135 - front
BMW M135 - front
Reviews
Abarth 695 75 Anniversario Review: More Fashion Accessory Than Hot Hatch
Abarth 695 Anniversario, front 3/4, driving
Abarth 695 Anniversario, front 3/4, driving
Reviews
Alpine A290 GTS Review: A Little Restrained, But A Lot Of Fun
Alpine A290, front 3/4, driving
Alpine A290, front 3/4, driving