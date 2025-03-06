Gallo 12 Or 24 Fast And Furious Scene Explained

Have you just seen a meme somewhere joking about 'Gallo 12 or 24?' and are wondering what an earth that's in reference to? Well, you've come to the right place. It's a quote from the world of Fast & Furious, and we're here with a simple explanation.

Spoiler alert: If you haven't seen 2 Fast 2 Furious and at some point wish to, plot points ahead. Complaints? Forget about them, cuh.

The phrase is uttered during an exchange between protagonist Brian O'Conner (Paul Walker) and Agent Dunn (Edward Finlay) in 2 Fast 2 Furious, a sequel to the 2001 original (if that wasn’t clear enough from ‘2’ appearing twice in the title).

Having been arrested earlier in the film following the events that unfolded during the final scene of The Fast and the Furious, which saw O'Conner aid and abet Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), our hero is given a choice. Either go to jail, or go undercover to help bust drug baron Carter Verone (Cole Hauser) and be free to go.

It’s proposed that Brian teams up with US Customs Agent Dunn to pose as a pair of street racers, but it’s quickly established the former is pretty clueless about the subject matter, using the trick question you've come here for.

Remote video URL

"So, Dunn, looks like we're going to be partners, bro. Could you tell me real quick, what would be a better motor for my Skyline - Gallo 12 or 24?” Brian asks, with full confidence. After a pause, Dunn replies, “Erm, 24,” to which O'Conner scathingly states, “I didn't know pizza places made motors”. Dunn then looks down and notices the drink he’s been sipping on is from ‘Gallo’s Pizza’. Oops.

Using this as proof that Dunn would be a liability on the proposed operation owing to his lack of street-racing knowledge, Brian’s allowed to choose his own partner for the gig, who is - of course - Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson), a character who’d return for Fast Five and appear in every of the franchise’s entries henceforth, and will no doubt appear in Fast and Furious 11.

We’re assuming ‘Gallo’s Pizza’ was an invention for the film rather than a real place in Miami (there certainly isn’t any such establishment currently based in the city). However, there is a place called Gallo’s Pizza and Subs in Rochester, New York which predates 2 Fast 2 Furious by over 10 years. While unconnected, perhaps it’s worth a pilgrimage if you’re a true fan.