Gallo 12 Or 24 Fast And Furious Scene Explained

It’s one of the most iconic lines from the franchise and one of the most memed about, but where did it come from? Allow us to explain
2 Fast 2 Furious cast
2 Fast 2 Furious cast

Have you just seen a meme somewhere joking about 'Gallo 12 or 24?' and are wondering what an earth that's in reference to? Well, you've come to the right place. It's a quote from the world of Fast & Furious, and we're here with a simple explanation.

Spoiler alert: If you haven't seen 2 Fast 2 Furious and at some point wish to, plot points ahead. Complaints? Forget about them, cuh.

The phrase is uttered during an exchange between protagonist Brian O'Conner (Paul Walker) and Agent Dunn (Edward Finlay) in 2 Fast 2 Furious, a sequel to the 2001 original (if that wasn’t clear enough from ‘2’ appearing twice in the title).

Having been arrested earlier in the film following the events that unfolded during the final scene of The Fast and the Furious, which saw O'Conner aid and abet Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), our hero is given a choice. Either go to jail, or go undercover to help bust drug baron Carter Verone (Cole Hauser) and be free to go.

It’s proposed that Brian teams up with US Customs Agent Dunn to pose as a pair of street racers, but it’s quickly established the former is pretty clueless about the subject matter, using the trick question you've come here for.

"So, Dunn, looks like we're going to be partners, bro. Could you tell me real quick, what would be a better motor for my Skyline - Gallo 12 or 24?” Brian asks, with full confidence. After a pause, Dunn replies, “Erm, 24,” to which O'Conner scathingly states, “I didn't know pizza places made motors”. Dunn then looks down and notices the drink he’s been sipping on is from ‘Gallo’s Pizza’. Oops.

Using this as proof that Dunn would be a liability on the proposed operation owing to his lack of street-racing knowledge, Brian’s allowed to choose his own partner for the gig, who is - of course - Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson), a character who’d return for Fast Five and appear in every of the franchise’s entries henceforth, and will no doubt appear in Fast and Furious 11

We’re assuming ‘Gallo’s Pizza’ was an invention for the film rather than a real place in Miami (there certainly isn’t any such establishment currently based in the city). However, there is a place called Gallo’s Pizza and Subs in Rochester, New York which predates 2 Fast 2 Furious by over 10 years. While unconnected, perhaps it’s worth a pilgrimage if you’re a true fan. 

Matt Robinson

Growing up on a diet of World Rally Championship highlights and lengthy Gran Turismo 2 sessions, a life in cars was as good as inevitable for Matt. 

Comments

Josh Frament

He was asking the guy what engine he should pick and the guy was drinking a 24oz soda from Gallo Pizzeria. The joke is that the pizza place doesn’t make engines.

11/18/2015 - 16:06 |
4 | 0
TheLittleJettaThatCould

In 2Fast2Furious, Brian asks this to an undercover cop, who’s supposed to be a car guy, if he should get a Gallo 12 or Gallo 24 engine for his R34 to test his car knowledge (none)

11/18/2015 - 16:06 |
2 | 0
Chris Woolery

It’s the size of the cup in 2F2F when Brian’s getting assigned to some random partner. He asks the kid which engine he should put in his Skyline (A gallo 12 or a gallo 24) and the cop responds with “24”. After this, Brian says “I didn’t know pizza places made engines.” aaaaaaaaaaaand that’s about where Roman comes into the picture.

11/18/2015 - 16:16 |
1 | 0

