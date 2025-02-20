The Funky Kia PV5 Van Is Here

The humble van is having a bit of a moment right now. We love the VW ID Buzz, and just last week, Renault showed off its own range of upcoming funky electro-vans. Now, it’s the turn of the Kia PV5 to get us all excited about moving stuff about.

This is the production version of a concept that Kia’s been parading around for the last few months. It comes in two guises, the Cargo and Passenger. We hope these names are self-explanatory.

Kia PV5 Passenger - side

The Cargo is bigger and boxier to help you pack in more, erm, cargo, and gets split rear doors. The Passenger, meanwhile, is basically a people carrier made sexier and will go head to head with the passenger-carrying versions of the Buzz. Unlike the Cargo, it has a more car-like lift-up rear tailgate.

Both get sliding side doors along with electric Kia signatures like those slender headlights, plus chunky plastic cladding for a bit of the SUV-ness that people so crave these days. Sadly, there’s no sign of a production version of the jacked-up, vowel-averse WKNDR version of the concept Kia brought out at SEMA last year.

Kia PV5 Cargo - rear

Further details, like what the interior looks like, what powertrains the PV5 will get, and how much it’ll cost, aren’t yet forthcoming, but we expect to find out a lot more at Kia’s ‘EV Day’ on 27 February. We’ll also see some extra versions of the PV5, including “derivative models and converted (specialised) variants.”

It’s there that we’ll also find out more about the EV4 hatch and fastback unveiled a few days ago, and see a concept version of the EV2, which is set to be Kia’s smallest EV yet. What do we reckon? Is the PV5’s fetching design enough to get you excited about what is, when you boil it down, an electric Kia van?