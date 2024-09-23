Fuel Prices Will Soon Be At Their Cheapest In Years

For us petrolheads, reading anything to do with cars in the mainstream news only tends to be depressing. Everything is going electric, running costs are rising and quite frankly, everyone who doesn’t get why we love these bits of metal seems to hate us. Finally, though, we have some good news – fuel is suddenly rather cheap(ish).

The RAC has its Fuel Watch reports which keep tabs on the world of petroleum and how much we’re paying for it. Today, it’s reported that on average, both petrol and diesel are currently 7p per litre cheaper than just a month ago and now sit at their lowest points in almost three years.

Forecours across the UK are, on average, charging 136.15p per litre for regular unleaded fuel, which is already five pence down on the start of September. Go for Premium, and that’s an average of 149.09p.

For those of you out there running remapped 1.9 TDIs, you’ll pay 140.87p per litre for standard diesel – a similar drop since the start of the month. The posh stuff averages 157.93p

Credit: RAC Fuel Watch

The RAC says that’ll save £4 for the average full tank of fuel, but that’s obviously going to vary depending on the size of your tank so we’ll let you do your own working out.

Better still, the savings should keep on coming. The RAC says it expects prices to continue falling for the rest of the month and it should soon hit a three-year low, potentially as low as 132p for petrol and 138p for diesel. Now, we’d never recommend hoarding fuel, but if you’re the type to do so maybe hold off on the jerry cans for a week or so.

Why is it suddenly so cheap(ish)? Well, oil is apparently in lower demand globally and that’s combined with the fact it’s traded in US dollars which is currently a little weaker compared with good old British pounds.

Now, if you need us, we’re just popping out for some 98 RON.