A Free Version Of Gran Turismo 7 Is Coming

Own a PlayStation 4 or 5, and somehow still don’t have Gran Turismo 7? Well, we’re surprised you’re on this website but oh boy do we have some good news for you. Set to arrive later this year, a free way to play GT7 is coming.

‘My First Gran Turismo’ is a scaled-down version of GT7, aimed squarely at bringing new players to the franchise. Details so far on the title beyond its name are pretty scarce.

We do know that it’s set to feature a curated selection of ‘favourite’ cars, tracks and events lifted straight from Gran Turismo 7 and that it’ll be released ‘this holiday’. Perhaps it’s no coincidence that coincides with swirling rumours of a release of a PlayStation 5 Pro. Could it even come pre-installed on the new console, should it happen?

BMW M3 E36 in Gran Turismo 7

We’ll have to wait and see about that. Oh, and we can probably take a strong guess that it’ll include a Lamborghini Countach, considering one is used as the cover image. Don’t expect to see any content not seen in Gran Turismo 7.

See also Part Of An Iconic Colin McRae Subaru Impreza Is For Sale In A Random Facebook Group

Anything else is pure speculation, so rather than guess what could be included, we’re going to take a moment to highlight things we’d like to see. Some of the series’ showcase tracks like Trial Mountain or Deep Forest are surely in with a real shout, as well as cars synonymous with the series – presumable some or several forms of Nissan GT-R, various Vision GT cars and maybe a few oddballs like the Toyota Hiace ambulance.

Fingers crossed for an introduction to GT’s Sport mode, too. If the plan is to have an influx of new players crossing over to Gran Turismo 7, its online competition is only set to increase in numbers. Giving new racers a head-start on the etiquette and knowledge of online racing can only be a good thing.

We’ll keep you posted on ‘My First Gran Turismo’ as we hear more.