Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.54 Brings Five New Cars, But No PS5 Pro Mention

With the PS5 Pro update launching early in November, it was a little disappointing to see Gran Turismo 7’s promised update wouldn’t launch with it. We expected it’d follow soon – and well, now we’re a little surprised.

GT7’s 1.54 update will come on 21 November as a free update to all players on PS5 Pro, PS5 and PS4… but there’s no mention of PS5 Pro optimisation. We’ll have to wait and see if the official patch notes can shed any light. However, it is bringing five new cars with it – and it’s quite a nice selection.

Porsche Mission X, Gran Turismo 7

The fastest car of the update is the Porsche Mission X concept. Revealed in 2023, this fully-electric hypercar has been designed as a showcase of the direction Porsche will go with its next halo model, although we’re not sure when a road-going version will arrive if at all.

It’s not the only Porsche in the update, with the 992 911 Turbo S arriving. Its 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six produces 641bhp, and it should prove to be a bit of a straight-line weapon in-game.

992 Porsche 911 Turbo S, Gran Turismo 7

There’s another German car too, albeit completely unlike either of those. It’s the 1955 Mercedes W196 R, as driven by Juan Manuel Fangio and Sir Stirling Moss. We expect this will immediately be on the most expensive cars in the game, quite possibly joining another handful in classics at the capped 20,000,000 credit mark.

Then we have the Ford Escort RS Cosworth, a car that somehow has never featured in a Gran Turismo game to date. To say we’re excited about it as an understatement.

Ford Escort RS Cosworth, Gran Turismo 7

Rounding out the new additions is a Suzuki Jimny Sierra. Like the Kei-spec Jimny XC added to the game earlier this year, it’s the three-door model but this one utilises the 1.5-litre engine seen in global markets including its brief appearance in the UK.

There’s no new track this time around, even though the massive 32GB pre-load for the update gave us some hope of that being the case. You will however now be able to visit some scenic areas of Colorado in Scapes mode.

Rotiform wheels will be making a debut in the game too, while a menu book that requires you to collect three F-series Ferrari models now features. There are also three extra races coming to World Circuits, and Sony’s experimental Sophy AI will be compatible with two more tracks – namely Trial Mountain and Tokyo Expressway’s East Course.

Stay tuned for the full patch notes to see if this will be the update that brings PS5 Pro enhancements, or if we’ll be left waiting a little longer.