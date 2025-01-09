Fanatec’s Newest Sim Racing Cockpit Is Bonkers

It’s also expensive, starting at around £770 without a seat. It could be all the sim rig anyone could ever need, though…
No matter your budget, you can have fun with sim racing. Picking up a second-hand Logitech G920 and strapping it to an ironing board can offer just as much fun as going for an aluminium profile rig (ask me how I know), but there are always ways to spend more money on ridiculous upgrades. Which brings us to Fanatec’s latest offering.

This is the ClubSport GT Cockpit and it’s quite frankly a bit bonkers. Designed to look like an uncanny take on a race car’s chassis, the rig is made from 50mm steel tubing which should be able to handle just about any sort of direct drive wheelbase you can throw at it.

Fanatec Clubsport GT Cockpit
Fanatec Clubsport GT Cockpit

Cable management is integrated within the frame and as standard, along with a ventilated space for a power brick, and it gets an adjustable monitor mount included. That’s capable of holding up to 49-inch widescreen displays.

Pricing starts at €914.15 (approx. £760) although it’s worth noting, like many other high-end sim rigs, that price doesn’t include a seat. Add another €339.95 (approx. £280) for Fanatec’s GT Cockpit Seat, or shop elsewhere as it’ll allow for universal mounting. You can at least have the frame in a choice of black or white for no extra cost.

Fanatec Clubsport GT Cockpit, white
Fanatec Clubsport GT Cockpit, white

In case you want even more, Fanatec will also offer a range of accessories for the GT Cockpit. Pricing has yet to be revealed but it’s set to offer solutions for triple monitor setups, a place to hold your PC plus other bits like a gearshift holder and a keyboard tray.

As this cockpit actually started life as a Corsair product, before the tech giant acquired Fanatec in 2024, it’s been designed to work with a range of other accessories under that brand as well as another subsidiary, Elgato, which offers devices for streaming. Might be a good time to chase that Jimmy Broadbent path of shed streamer to real-life race driver, then.

Fanatec Clubsport GT Cockpit, single screen
Fanatec Clubsport GT Cockpit, single screen

Fanatec is taking orders now for the ClubSport GT Cockpit, with shipping set to begin on 21 January.

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

