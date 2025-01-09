Fall Asleep To Three Hours Of Pure Lexus LFA Engine Sounds

I know there are many of us out there who simply can’t get to sleep without some form of background noise going. Personally, soothing boiler sounds through my bedside Echo Dot or watching “200 Pokémon facts to send you to sleep” usually does this trick. However, it seems there’s a new, dreamier way.

For reasons we quite frankly don’t know but won’t argue with, Toyota has quietly been uploading unlisted three-hour-long videos of pure engine sounds over the course of the last few months.

Strangely, that started with uninterrupted sounds of the JDM Subaru Levorg Layback’s boxer-four towards the end of the summer. A neat thing, but not exactly the most inspiring of choices.

Remote video URL

It’s gone and topped itself now, though. Around a month ago but now only just surfacing, the Toyota Times YouTube channel uploaded a video 181 minutes and three seconds long of nothing but pure Lexus LFA noises. Oh, hello.

Unfortunately, I can’t quite justify spending three hours of my working day doing nothing but watching but a skim through reveals a mix of revs, idling, starting and stopping. It seems some of the clips are repeated, but that’s not something to complain about.

I don’t need any data or research to tell you that the Yamaha-tuned Lexus V10 is one of, if not the best-sounding engines to find its way into a production car. Better still, this one isn’t in just any Lexus LFA, but an example of the limited-run Nürburgring Edition. Consider us all very jealous of whoever’s job it was to make this video.

Lexus LFA Nürburgring Edition, engine

Hopefully, Toyota has more videos to come in this format – if there aren’t already some more unlisted ones waiting to suddenly appear online. It’d be easy to scream and shout for any kind of 2JZ, or maybe a 3UZ. The one I really want next though is a bit of Century V12, please and thanks.