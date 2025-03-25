An Electric Peugeot 208 GTi Is Happening

Peugeot’s boss has confirmed to media that the GTi badge is returning in electric form
2015 Peugeot 208 GTi by Peugeot Sport - front
2015 Peugeot 208 GTi by Peugeot Sport - front

Once upon a time, in the 1980s and 1990s, some of the best hot hatches around came from Peugeot. Then, in the 2000s, some of the worst hot hatches around came from Peugeot instead, until it found its mojo again in the last decade with the excellent 208 and 308 GTi.

Since they went out of production, the fast Pug hatch has been dormant again, but thankfully, that won’t be the case for long. Peugeot’s new CEO, Alain Favey, has confirmed to media including Autocar that the 208 GTi is making a comeback. There is, naturally, a catch: this time it’ll be electric.

Peugeot e-208
Peugeot e-208

“I’m in a position to confirm that we will reintroduce the GTi on the e-208 as soon as possible. We’ve made the decision that Peugeot GTi will be reintroduced,” said Favey.

While ‘as soon as possible’ leaves plenty of wriggle room, making a hot version of the current e-208 shouldn’t take much. It rides on Stellantis’ e-CMP small car platform, which has recently seen a host of small, hot EVs debut on it – the Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce, Abarth 600e and Lancia Ypsilon HF.

The e-208 GTi will likely share underpinnings with cars like the Abarth 600e
The e-208 GTi will likely share underpinnings with cars like the Abarth 600e

All of these cars share the same basic makeup – an electric motor powering sending either 237 or 276bhp to the front wheels, depending on trim, and crucially, a proper Torsen mechanical limited-slip diff on the front axle. We’ve sampled the more powerful 276bhp setup in both the Alfa and Abarth, and come away very impressed with just how good to drive both are.

Should the e-208 GTi retain that setup, then – and there’s no reason at all it shouldn’t – it’ll be off to a very promising start. What’s more, the standard e-208 is smaller, lower and lighter than both the Alfa Romeo Junior and Fiat 600e, which can only be more good news.

2015 Peugeot 208 GTi by Peugeot Sport - rear
2015 Peugeot 208 GTi by Peugeot Sport - rear

Whether an electric Peugeot GTi can win over fans of the brand’s past hot hatch output remains to be seen, but the return of a hot Peugeot is welcome after the brand’s Peugeot Sport Engineered badge died out after just one model, the 508 PSE.

Favey didn’t exclude the possibility of more GTi models, with electric or combustion powertrains, but said the badge’s expansion will hinge around customer feedback to the e-208 GTi. He also said that the return of the GTi badge was important both to link Peugeot to its heritage as it enters the era of electrification, and to create greater synergy between the brand’s road cars and its Le Mans-entering 9X8 Hypercar.

We’ll be watching closely, then, for more details on the e-208 GTi. Are you excited to see the badge return once again, even if it’s on an EV?

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
An Electric Peugeot 208 GTi Is Happening
2015 Peugeot 208 GTi by Peugeot Sport - front
News
New Audi A5 Now Available As 295bhp Quattro PHEV
Audi A5 e-Hybrid - front
News
The Aston Martin Vanquish Volante Is A 214mph V12 Hairdryer
Aston Martin Vanquish Volante - front
News
Ford Has Patented A ‘Manual Gearbox’ For Electric Cars
Ford Capri, Mustang manual gearbox
News
The Hemi V8 Could Come Back From The Dead This Summer
Hemi V8 in Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock
Gaming
The F1 25 Trailer Drops Tomorrow
F1 25 Iconic Edition teaser

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore Review: Easy To Like, Hard To Love
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore - front, driving
Reviews
Abarth 600e Review: Electric, But Still A Proper Hot Hatch
Abarth 600e - front, driving
Reviews
Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabrio Review: Almost Annoyingly Good
Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet - front, driving
Reviews
Land Rover Defender Octa Review: A Physics-Defying Monster
Land Rover Defender Octa, front
Reviews
2025 Ford Capri Review: The Name Is Its Most Interesting Feature
Ford Capri, front
Reviews
Cupra Born VZ Review: Good, Clean Fun
Cupra Born VZ - front