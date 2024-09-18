EA Sports WRC’s 24 Expansion Lands On 8 October

We were delighted when EA Sports confirmed that instead of releasing a full-priced rehash of WRC for 2024, it was instead releasing an expansion for the existing game. That’s finally been revealed, and it’s coming on 8 October.

Two new locations will be added to the games’ lineup to reflect the real 2024 WRC calendar. Rally Latvia is a new event to the championship, and 12 stages across a mix of gravel and tarmac will be playable in the game. Rally Poland joins too, having made a return to WRC after a five-year hiatus from the series. This is a predominantly gravel rally and like Latvia, has 12 playable stages.

EA Sports WRC Rally Latvia

With no major rule changes, the 2024 Rally1 Hybrid cars pretty much reflect those already available in the game – albeit now with up-to-date liveries available.

There’s a debut for the Rally2 Toyota GR Yaris though, adding to a pretty substantial list of models to make it seven available in the second-tier category. Below that, the updated Ford Fiesta Rally3 Evo will join the fray.

52 new liveries will be added to the game in all, bringing a fresh look to some of last year’s cars and reflecting this year’s championship. You’ll be able to buy these as a pack separately from the 2024 expansion if you’d prefer a new look without buying any of the extra content.

No word yet on how much the 2024 season expansion will cost, but we’d predict some way cheaper than the £45-ish RRP for the full game. In case you haven’t picked it up already, a new version – handily named EA Sports WRC 24 – will be released with the expansion included on the same day.

More content will be following in the future with two extra DLCs slated for the game. ‘Le Maestros’ will be released in winter, with ‘Hard Chargers’ to follow in Spring. The former will add two new stages to Rallye Monte Carlo and Rally de Portugal, with the latter doing the same for Rally Sweden and Rally Greece.

That’s all we know on those for now. EA Sports has also promised ‘additional content’ for each pack, presumably meaning more cars. Time will tell…