EA Sports WRC Game Car List And Our Highlights
Almost a year on from its release, EA Sports WRC is set to get its first expansion of three planned. Arriving on 8 October, content from the 2024 season will be available for the game – bringing with it up-to-date cars.
That’ll see this year’s versions of the top-class Rally1 Hybrid cars come to the game, plus the new-for-2024 Rally2 Toyota GR Yaris in the second tier. Junior WRC will be supplemented with the updated Ford Fiesta Rally3 Evo. Better still, those will all come on top of the existing 2023 content rather than replacing it.
Despite being an official, current WRC title, Codemasters hasn’t just left the car list at current stuff – including a whole host of cars from pretty much every era of rallying. One of the modern highlights has to be the 2017 Volkswagen Polo WRC, which never competed in an official rally – allowing you to give it its competitive debut.
You’re able to recreate the Subaru vs Mitsubishi rivalry of the late ‘90s and early ‘00s, with a selection of Imprezas and a Lancer Evolution VI - complete in the iconic Makkinen Marlboro livery - being part of a chunky roster of World Rally Cars from 1997 through to 2011.
Group A is represented by favourites like the Lancia Delta HF Integrale and the Ford Escort RS Cosworth.
Group B monsters feature, and there are enough to split them into 4WD and RWD categories. The former includes the Audi Sport Quattro S1 and Ford RS200, with highlights of the latter being a Lancia 037 Evo 2 and even a rally-spec BMW M1 Procar.
For those after a historic rally experience, you’re able to drive the likes of the original Mini Cooper S a Lancia Fulvia, and even a Hillman Avenger.
If, somehow, none of the cars in the game take your fancy, you can try your hand at making your own thanks to the Car Builder career mode. Plus, we’re expecting more cars to come with the ‘Le Maestros’ and ‘Hard Charger’ packs coming this winter and next spring respectively.
EA Sports WRC Full Car List
WRC 2024 (Coming 8 October)
Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrid ‘24
Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid ‘24
Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Hybrid ‘24
WRC 2023
Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrid '23
Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid '23
Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Hybrid '23
WRC2 Cars
Citroën C3 Rally2
Ford Fiesta Rally2
Hyundai i20 N Rally2
Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo
Škoda Fabia RS Rally2
Volkswagen Polo GTI R5
Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 (Coming 8 October)
Junior WRC
Ford Fiesta Rally3
World Rally Cars 2017-2021
Ford Fiesta WRC
Volkswagen Polo 2017
World Rally Cars 1997-2011
Citroën C4 WRC
Citroën Xsara WRC
Ford Focus RS Rally 2001
Ford Focus RS Rally 2008
Mini Countryman Rally Edition
Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI
Peugeot 206 Rally
Seat Córdoba WRC
Škoda Fabia WRC
Subaru Impreza 1998
Subaru Impreza 2001
Subaru Impreza 2008
Rally2
Ford Fiesta R5 MK7 Evo 2
Peugeot 208 T16 R5
Rally4 Cars
Ford Fiesta MK8 Rally4
Opel Adam R2
Peugeot 208 Rally4
Renault Twingo II
NR4/R4
McRae R4
Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X
Subaru WRX STI NR4
S2000
Fiat Grande Punto Abarth S2000
Opel Corsa S2000
Peugeot 207 S2000
S1600
Citroën C2 Super 1600
Citroën Saxo Super 1600
Ford Puma S1600
Renault Clio S1600
F2 Kit Cars
Ford Escort Mk 6 Maxi
Peugeot 306 Maxi
Renault Maxi Mégane
Seat Ibiza Kit Car
Vauxhall Astra Rally Car
Volkswagen Golf IV Kit Car
Group A
Ford Escort RS Cosworth
Lancia Delta HF Integrale
Mitsubishi Galant VR4
Subaru Impreza 1995
Subaru Legacy RS
Group B (4WD)
Audi Sport quattro S1 (E2)
Ford RS200
Lancia Delta S4
MG Metro 6R4
Peugeot 205 T16 Evo 2
Group B (RWD)
BMW M1 Procar Rally
Lancia 037 Evo 2
Opel Manta 400
Porsche 911 SC RS
H3 (RWD)
BMW M3 Evo Rally
Ford Escort MK2 McRae Motorsport
Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500
Lancia Stratos
Opel Ascona 400
Renault 5 Turbo
H2 (RWD)
Alpine Renault A110 1600 S
Fiat 131 Abarth Rally
Ford Escort MK2
Hillman Avenger
Opel Kadett C GT/E
Talbot Sunbeam Lotus
H2 (FWD)
Peugeot 205 GTI
Peugeot 309 GTI
Volkswagen Golf GTI
H1 (FWD)
Lancia Fulvia HF
Mini Cooper S
Vauxhall Nova Sport
