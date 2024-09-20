EA Sports WRC Game Car List And Our Highlights

Almost a year on from its release, EA Sports WRC is set to get its first expansion of three planned. Arriving on 8 October, content from the 2024 season will be available for the game – bringing with it up-to-date cars.

That’ll see this year’s versions of the top-class Rally1 Hybrid cars come to the game, plus the new-for-2024 Rally2 Toyota GR Yaris in the second tier. Junior WRC will be supplemented with the updated Ford Fiesta Rally3 Evo. Better still, those will all come on top of the existing 2023 content rather than replacing it.

2024 Rally1 Hybrids are inbound

Despite being an official, current WRC title, Codemasters hasn’t just left the car list at current stuff – including a whole host of cars from pretty much every era of rallying. One of the modern highlights has to be the 2017 Volkswagen Polo WRC, which never competed in an official rally – allowing you to give it its competitive debut.

You’re able to recreate the Subaru vs Mitsubishi rivalry of the late ‘90s and early ‘00s, with a selection of Imprezas and a Lancer Evolution VI - complete in the iconic Makkinen Marlboro livery - being part of a chunky roster of World Rally Cars from 1997 through to 2011.

Group A is represented by favourites like the Lancia Delta HF Integrale and the Ford Escort RS Cosworth.

Group B monsters feature, and there are enough to split them into 4WD and RWD categories. The former includes the Audi Sport Quattro S1 and Ford RS200, with highlights of the latter being a Lancia 037 Evo 2 and even a rally-spec BMW M1 Procar.

The MG Metro 6R4 is a staple of Codies' rally games.

For those after a historic rally experience, you’re able to drive the likes of the original Mini Cooper S a Lancia Fulvia, and even a Hillman Avenger.

If, somehow, none of the cars in the game take your fancy, you can try your hand at making your own thanks to the Car Builder career mode. Plus, we’re expecting more cars to come with the ‘Le Maestros’ and ‘Hard Charger’ packs coming this winter and next spring respectively.

EA Sports WRC Full Car List

WRC 2024 (Coming 8 October)

Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrid ‘24

Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid ‘24

Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Hybrid ‘24



WRC 2023

Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrid '23

Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid '23

Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 Hybrid '23

WRC2 Cars

Citroën C3 Rally2

Ford Fiesta Rally2

Hyundai i20 N Rally2

Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo

Škoda Fabia RS Rally2

Volkswagen Polo GTI R5

Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 (Coming 8 October)

Junior WRC

Ford Fiesta Rally3

World Rally Cars 2017-2021

Ford Fiesta WRC

Volkswagen Polo 2017

World Rally Cars 1997-2011

Citroën C4 WRC

Citroën Xsara WRC

Ford Focus RS Rally 2001

Ford Focus RS Rally 2008

Mini Countryman Rally Edition

Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI

Peugeot 206 Rally

Seat Córdoba WRC

Škoda Fabia WRC

Subaru Impreza 1998

Subaru Impreza 2001

Subaru Impreza 2008

Rally2

Ford Fiesta R5 MK7 Evo 2

Peugeot 208 T16 R5

Rally4 Cars

Ford Fiesta MK8 Rally4

Opel Adam R2

Peugeot 208 Rally4

Renault Twingo II

NR4/R4

McRae R4

Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X

Subaru WRX STI NR4

S2000

Fiat Grande Punto Abarth S2000

Opel Corsa S2000

Peugeot 207 S2000

S1600

Citroën C2 Super 1600

Citroën Saxo Super 1600

Ford Puma S1600

Renault Clio S1600

F2 Kit Cars

Ford Escort Mk 6 Maxi

Peugeot 306 Maxi

Renault Maxi Mégane

Seat Ibiza Kit Car

Vauxhall Astra Rally Car

Volkswagen Golf IV Kit Car

Group A

Ford Escort RS Cosworth

Lancia Delta HF Integrale

Mitsubishi Galant VR4

Subaru Impreza 1995

Subaru Legacy RS

Group B (4WD)

Audi Sport quattro S1 (E2)

Ford RS200

Lancia Delta S4

MG Metro 6R4

Peugeot 205 T16 Evo 2

Group B (RWD)

BMW M1 Procar Rally

Lancia 037 Evo 2

Opel Manta 400

Porsche 911 SC RS

H3 (RWD)

BMW M3 Evo Rally

Ford Escort MK2 McRae Motorsport

Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500

Lancia Stratos

Opel Ascona 400

Renault 5 Turbo

H2 (RWD)

Alpine Renault A110 1600 S

Fiat 131 Abarth Rally

Ford Escort MK2

Hillman Avenger

Opel Kadett C GT/E

Talbot Sunbeam Lotus

H2 (FWD)

Peugeot 205 GTI

Peugeot 309 GTI

Volkswagen Golf GTI

H1 (FWD)

Lancia Fulvia HF

Mini Cooper S

Vauxhall Nova Sport