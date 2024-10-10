Cookie Monster Caught Speeding In An Audi RS2

Turns out the cookie-crazed children’s character has a taste for fast, rare German wagons – and breaking the law
Mike Bartholomew headshot
The Cookie Monster speeding in an Audi RS2
The Cookie Monster speeding in an Audi RS2

There’s really no other way to introduce this story: the Cookie Monster has been caught speeding on a German autobahn. Not only that, but the baked-goods-munching Sesame Street character was driving something that caught our eye – an ultra-rare Audi RS2 Avant.

A speed camera on the A45 autobahn between Dortmund and Frankfurt caught the fuzzy blue biscuit enthusiast – or at least someone dressed as him – travelling 11kph (7mph) above the speed limit as they travelled along in the rare performance estate last month.

The Cookie Monster speeding in an Audi RS2
The Cookie Monster speeding in an Audi RS2

The RS2 doesn’t need much introduction. Produced between 1994 and 1995, it was the first car to wear Audi’s RS badges. It took the regular Audi 80 Avant and packed it with four-wheel drive and a turbocharged 2.2-litre five-cylinder pushing 311bhp through a six-speed manual box.

Famously, Porsche was heavily involved with its development, providing the brakes and suspension. The 964 911 Turbo donated its door mirrors and wheels, and the car was even assembled at Porsche’s famous Zuffenhausen facility. Fewer than 3000 were made, and it’s now one of the most revered performance cars of the ’90s.

Audi RS2 Avant
Audi RS2 Avant

This is all well and good, but that doesn’t explain why a furry binge-eating children’s character was charging down an autobahn in it. The Dortmund police posit that the driver – possibly the 57-year-old man from the town of Hagen that the RS2’s registered to – got the ticket deliberately so they’d have the photo as a souvenir.

At any rate, as they weren’t too far over the speed limit, the fine is relatively small – €40, or around £33. Still, in a press release that takes a rather dim view of the whole situation, the police also point out that the mask could have obscured the driver’s hearing and vision.

We’ll be keeping an eye out for any reports of Big Bird drifting roundabouts in a Mercedes 190E Cosworth.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Cookie Monster Caught Speeding In An Audi RS2
The Cookie Monster speeding in an Audi RS2
The Cookie Monster speeding in an Audi RS2
News
The Renault Twizy Is Dead, Long Live The Mobilize Duo
Mobilize Duo - front
Mobilize Duo - front
News
AC Ace Returns With Over 300bhp Of EcoBoost Power
New AC Ace - front
New AC Ace - front
News
Have A Listen To The World’s First Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Revuelto
Underground Racing twin-turbo Lamborghini Revuelto - rear
Underground Racing twin-turbo Lamborghini Revuelto - rear
News
YouTuber Gets Away With Just A Ticket After Live-Streamed McLaren Crash
Jack Doherty's crashed McLaren / @FearedBuck on X
Jack Doherty's crashed McLaren / @FearedBuck on X
News
The Oilstainlab HF-11 Is A Hypercar With Swappable Powertrains
Oilstainlab HF-11 - rear
Oilstainlab HF-11 - rear

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2024 Toyota Yaris Hybrid Review: Too Sensible For Its Own Good
Toyota Yaris Hybrid - front
Toyota Yaris Hybrid - front
Reviews
KGM Torres Review: ‘Fine’ Doesn’t Cut It
KGM Torres EVX - driving
KGM Torres EVX - driving
Reviews
2024 Mini Cooper S Review: In A Class Of Its Own (Literally)
Mini Cooper S - front
Mini Cooper S - front
Reviews
Alfa Romeo Tonale Review: A Good Car, But Not A Great Alfa
Alfa Romeo Tonale - front
Alfa Romeo Tonale - front
Reviews
VW Multivan Review: Secretly The Best Thing VW Makes
VW Multivan - driving
VW Multivan - driving
Reviews
Peugeot 308 SW Review: (Platform) Sharing Is Caring
Peugeot 308 SW - front
Peugeot 308 SW - front