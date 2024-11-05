The Compensation For TDU Solar Crown Gold Edition Owners… Isn’t Great

Those who shelled out extra for early access, only to find a largely unplayable game, will receive a modified version of an existing car and some decals. Hmmm
TDU Solar Crown Porsche 911 Carrera 'Adventurer' Edition
TDU Solar Crown Porsche 911 Carrera 'Adventurer' Edition

It’s not unfair to say that the launch of Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown didn’t go well. Widespread server issues left the always-online title frequently unplayable, something that was an even bigger insult to those who’d shelled out the best part of £70 for the Gold Edition that granted a week’s early access.

Pretty quickly, some form of ‘compensation’ for these players was announced by publisher Nacon, but exactly what that would entail hasn’t been detailed until now.

TDU Solar Crown compensation details
TDU Solar Crown compensation details

If you’re a Gold Edition buyer who played the game before 12 October 2024, you’ll receive a 1986 Porsche 911 Carrera ‘Adventurer' Edition. This is essentially the game’s existing ’86 911, modified in the ‘safari’ style that’s become so popular for air-cooled Porsches in recent years.

It’s certainly cool – everyone loves a safari 911. However, for players who shelled out a chunk of extra cash to play the game early, only to find it a broken, buggy mess at launch, we’re not sure a lightly modified version of a car already in the game is good enough. There’ll also be a pack of – count ’em – five exclusive ‘Premium’ decals to add to cars in-game, although we've not been shown these yet.

TDU Solar Crown screenshot
TDU Solar Crown screenshot

In all fairness to Nacon and developer KT Racing, the announcement does say that there are “more details coming in the next weeks,” so this may not be the full extent of compensation, but either way, if these are the headline grabbers, we think Gold Edition buyers have the right to be fairly miffed. They’ll also have to wait until the launch of the game’s ‘Season 2’ update, scheduled for 24 December, to claim these rewards.

Meanwhile, there’s an update scheduled to go live today – 5 November – which aims to bring improvements in performance and graphics, especially for those playing on PS5, likely ahead of the PS5 Pro’s launch in a couple of days.

TDU Solar Crown screenshot
TDU Solar Crown screenshot

While the major issues that afflicted TDU SC at launch have been partially ironed out, we reckon there’s still a long way to go before the game reaches the same heights as its flawed but much-loved predecessors, and for many, the damage is already done. Still, with new content including a second island set to be added in the coming months, we’ll be keeping an eye on its progress.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Toyota Is Owning SEMA 2024
Toyota Land Cruiser ROX
Toyota Land Cruiser ROX
News
Company Boss Pours Cold Water On Suzuki Jimny EV Rumours
Suzuki Jimny - front
Suzuki Jimny - front
Videos
This Rally-Inspired Toyota GR86 Concept Needs To Make Production
Toyota GR86 Rally Legacy - front
Toyota GR86 Rally Legacy - front
News
The Suzuki Vitara Has Gone Electric
Suzuki e Vitara - front
Suzuki e Vitara - front
News
This Maserati Mash-Up Is Your Restomod Of The Week
Modena Automobili Project MA-01 - front
Modena Automobili Project MA-01 - front
News
Toyota Anime Series Drops Heavy Hints At New MR2, Celica And More
Screenshot from Grip
Screenshot from Grip

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2024 Dacia Duster Review: Refreshingly Simple, Relentlessly Charming
Dacia Duster - front, dynamic
Dacia Duster - front, dynamic
Reviews
Toyota Hilux GR Sport Review: A Tough, Capable Truck – Just Don’t Be Fooled By The Badges
Toyota Hilux GR Sport - front
Toyota Hilux GR Sport - front
Reviews
Lamborghini Urus SE Review: Audacious, Hilarious, But Not The Car It Truly Wants To Be
Lamborghini Urus SE, front 3/4, driving
Lamborghini Urus SE, front 3/4, driving
Reviews
Mercedes-AMG GT63 Pro Review: Sweet Spot Or No-Man’s Land?
Mercedes-AMG GT63 Pro - driving
Mercedes-AMG GT63 Pro - driving
Reviews
Mercedes-AMG CLE53 Cabriolet Review
Mercedes-AMG CLE53 Cabriolet
Mercedes-AMG CLE53 Cabriolet
Reviews
Porsche 911 S/T Review: You Can Guess How This Verdict Ends