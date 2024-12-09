Comments At The Ready: There’s Now An EV Conversion For The NA Mazda MX-5

Ah, the electric-swapped classic. It’s something that the online car community is always prepared to discuss in a level-headed, civilised and not at all sweary way. We’re sure that level of heated but friendly and open-minded debate will continue with this, Electrogenic’s EV-swapped NA Mazda MX-5.

Okay, who are we kidding? This is going to upset a lot of people, but at least the conversion, like everything Electrogenic does, is fully reversible. Nothing is hacked about or drilled through, so should someone eventually regret swapping out their NA’s throaty 1.6- or 1.8-litre nat-asp four-pot for a bank of batteries, the original powertrain will slot right back in.

Electrogenic Mazda MX-5 - engine bay

The electric bits supplied by Electrogenic begin with a 42kWh battery pack that sits in place of the car’s fuel tank, meaning it doesn’t eat into the MX-5’s boot space (let’s be honest, it couldn’t really afford to lose any). It gives power to a small electric motor that produces 160bhp and 229lb ft of torque – increases of 27bhp and 115lb ft over even the most potent 1.8-litre versions of the NA.

Still driving the rear wheels but now via a single-speed fixed-ratio ’box, it's enough for the MX-5 to hit 60mph in around six seconds – unsurprisingly a big increase over the original – and achieve a quoted 115mph.

It’s all set up to work together with Electrogenic’s in-house vehicle control unit and comes with different drive modes including a kilowatt-sipping Eco setting and a throttle-sharpening Sport mode. It’ll do a quoted 150 miles on a charge, and rapid charge back to full in around an hour.

Electrogenic Mazda MX-5 - interior

We know what you’re all wondering, and it’s not as bad as you think: the whole package weighs around 1100kg, only about 100kg more than the original. It also doesn’t alter the NA’s famously lovely weight distribution.

“We’ve long been intrigued by the concept of a light, well-balanced, rear-wheel-drive electrified modern classic, one that truly delivers when it comes to the old-school thrill of driving. It seems we weren’t alone, as we’ve received a great deal of interest in the idea of an MX-5 conversion over the years,” said Electrogenic CEO, Steve Drummond.

Electrogenic Mazda MX-5 - rear

The conversion is available globally, so you can get hold of the conversion whether you call this doe-eyed cutie an MX-5, a Miata or a Eunos Roadster. The question is, would you consider it, or do you view this as simply more electric heresy? Once again, we’re sure it’s something the internet will manage to have a friendly chat about.