The Grand Tour Is Getting A Greatest Hits Series

‘The Not Very Grand Tour’ will reportedly be hosted by Hammond and May, and it sounds like it’ll be a clip show with additional commentary
The Grand Tour: One For The Road
The Grand Tour: One For The Road

We thought we’d seen the end of the glorious Clarkson, Hammond and May years with the release of the final episode of The Grand Tour last year. The trio haven’t been ambiguous about the fact they’re not planning to work together on any more motoring shows, and One For The Road seemed to end things perfectly.

Well, nothing has changed, really, but we will be getting some extra content to look forward to thanks to a new series titled ‘The Not Very Grand Tour’. Amazon has listed the show in its upcoming titles with an 18 April release date, although that’s all we have officially.

The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick
The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick

A listing for it has appeared on the British Board of Film Classification’s website, though. That provides us with a tiny bit of information about what to expect, with a synopsis of the first episode reading: “The Not Very Grand Tour is a motoring comedy documentary series; in this episode, the team celebrate the combustion engine, with a look back at footage from past adventures and test drives.”

The cast members are listed as Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May (we’re truly shocked). However, reports suggest that Clarkson will only appear in the archival clips – as reported by Radio Times, it sounds like Hammond and May will be taking care of additional commentary duties without him.

The Grand Tour: One For The Road
The Grand Tour: One For The Road

Its ‘12’ classification was granted on 26 July last year, suggesting Amazon has had this in the bank for a while and extra footage was shot in the run-up to the release of the main series’ final episode.

If we’re to speculate and sound a bit obvious, we’d assume the greatest hits-style show will focus exclusively on clips from The Grand Tour rather than pulling anything in from BBC’s Top Gear. However, we’d be delighted to be proven wrong on that one.

me

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
A New Ferrari V12 Could Use Oval Pistons
The Grand Tour
The Grand Tour Is Getting A Greatest Hits Series
The Grand Tour: One For The Road
News
New, More Hardcore GMA T33 Coming To Goodwood
GMA T.33 - front
Used Cars
Own A Forgotten Homologation Special With This BMW 320si
BMW 320si - front
News
The Renault 5 Turbo 3E Is A 533bhp Retro Electric Drift Machine
Renault 5 Turbo 3E - rear
News
New Electric Mercedes CLA Can Do Almost 500 Miles On A Charge
2025 Mercedes CLA, front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabrio Review: Almost Annoyingly Good
Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet - front, driving
Reviews
Land Rover Defender Octa Review: A Physics-Defying Monster
Land Rover Defender Octa, front
Reviews
2025 Ford Capri Review: The Name Is Its Most Interesting Feature
Ford Capri, front
Reviews
Cupra Born VZ Review: Good, Clean Fun
Cupra Born VZ - front
Reviews
Maserati GranTurismo Trofeo Review: Worth Saving The Company For
Maserati GranTurismo Trofeo - front
Reviews
2025 Bentley Continental GT Review: Forget About The W12
Bentley Continental GT Speed - front, driving