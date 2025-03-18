The Grand Tour Is Getting A Greatest Hits Series

We thought we’d seen the end of the glorious Clarkson, Hammond and May years with the release of the final episode of The Grand Tour last year. The trio haven’t been ambiguous about the fact they’re not planning to work together on any more motoring shows, and One For The Road seemed to end things perfectly.

Well, nothing has changed, really, but we will be getting some extra content to look forward to thanks to a new series titled ‘The Not Very Grand Tour’. Amazon has listed the show in its upcoming titles with an 18 April release date, although that’s all we have officially.

The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick

A listing for it has appeared on the British Board of Film Classification’s website, though. That provides us with a tiny bit of information about what to expect, with a synopsis of the first episode reading: “The Not Very Grand Tour is a motoring comedy documentary series; in this episode, the team celebrate the combustion engine, with a look back at footage from past adventures and test drives.”

The cast members are listed as Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May (we’re truly shocked). However, reports suggest that Clarkson will only appear in the archival clips – as reported by Radio Times, it sounds like Hammond and May will be taking care of additional commentary duties without him.

The Grand Tour: One For The Road

Its ‘12’ classification was granted on 26 July last year, suggesting Amazon has had this in the bank for a while and extra footage was shot in the run-up to the release of the main series’ final episode.

If we’re to speculate and sound a bit obvious, we’d assume the greatest hits-style show will focus exclusively on clips from The Grand Tour rather than pulling anything in from BBC’s Top Gear. However, we’d be delighted to be proven wrong on that one.