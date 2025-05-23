A Casino Is Coming To TDU Solar Crown In July

A feature last seen in TDU2 is returning to the franchise for Solar Crown’s fourth season
TDU Solar Crown - casino
TDU Solar Crown - casino

It’s been a few months since we last heard anything about Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, and to be honest, we’d sort of forgotten it existed, with titles like Assetto Corsa Evo and the upcoming Project Motor Racing occupying all the space in our brains reserved for racing games. That, and wondering when the heck we’re going to hear even a peep about Forza Horizon 6.

Developer KT Racing is still plugging away at refining and building on the troubled title, though, and has detailed what we can expect when Season 4 of the game’s post-launch plans goes live in July.

TDU Solar Crown - casino
TDU Solar Crown - casino

The headline feature is the return of the casino, a feature last seen as part of a DLC pack in Test Drive Unlimited 2. After all, these games are all about living the high life, and what would that be without risking huge amounts of your hard-earned cash in a high stakes environment?

We don’t quite know exactly how it’ll be integrated into the game yet, but it’ll presumably bring the opportunity to win both money and cars via various casino-style games. We can see the expected range of slot machines and poker tables in the in-game screenshots provided so far.

TDU Solar Crown - Mercedes
TDU Solar Crown - Mercedes

Season 4 will also bring a couple of new cars to the game, both of which have been teased as part of the announcement. One of these is described as the ‘casino car’, presumably meaning it’ll be available as a prize from some of the various games included. It looks to us like a previous-generation Mercedes-AMG GT, although we can’t quite pin down which version – although it’s worth noting the GT R is already in the game.

The other new addition will be a new dealership vehicle, teased with an image of the rear deck of a silver convertible with a tan leather interior. Those distinctive creases in the bodywork are a pretty surefire giveaway that it’s either an Aston Martin DB11 or DB12 Volante.

TDU Solar Crown - Aston Martin
TDU Solar Crown - Aston Martin

We’ll hear more on the planned Season 4 contents with a developer diary set to be released closer to its July arrival, but from what we’ve heard so far, reckon it’ll be enough to put Solar Crown back on the gaming map for you?

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

