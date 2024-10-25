Brabus Has Turned The Mercedes SL Into A Shooting Brake And We Don’t Hate It

Oh, it’s also got nearly 1000bhp. Meet the 197mph, V8 hybrid Rocket GTS
Mike Bartholomew headshot
Brabus Rocket GTS - front
Brabus Rocket GTS - front

We’ll be honest, at no point have we looked at the latest, now AMG-only Mercedes SL and thought “It looks good, but what if it were a shooting brake?” Esteemed Mercedes tuner Brabus did, though, and this, the Rocket GTS, is the result. Oh, and it’s got as much power as the original Bugatti Veyron.

The starting point for this car is the V8 hybrid-powered SL63 S E-Performance, which already packs a fairly hefty 805bhp punch. Brabus has taken that car’s 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, and bored it out to 4.5 litres. It’s also fitted an uprated crankshaft, pistons and conrods, new turbos, and a new ECU.

Brabus Rocket GTS - rear
Brabus Rocket GTS - rear

All this means that the engine alone is now making 785bhp. Throw in the 201bhp electric motor, and peak combined power is a quoted 986bhp, delivered (thankfully) to all four wheels. The system’s also apparently capable of delivering a mighty 1342lb ft of torque, but Brabus has pinned this to ‘only’ 1195lb ft to prevent the Rocket GTS from leaving bits of its nine-speed automatic gearbox all over the road after a hard launch.

Nevertheless, the quoted performance numbers are as vicious as you’d imagine. 62mph takes 2.6 seconds, 124mph comes up in 9.5 seconds, and 186mph is reached in 23.6 seconds. Top speed, meanwhile, is quoted at 197mph.

Brabus Rocket GTS - rear
Brabus Rocket GTS - rear

Naturally, there’s also a very shouty exhaust system (with illuminated tailpipes, no less), just in case the SL’s new look doesn’t scream loudly enough for you. Aside from the obvious – the fact that Brabus has taken Merc’s soft-top roadster and turned it into a hard-top shooting brake, a la BMW M Coupe or Ferrari FF – the entire body is widened, and reclothed in carbon fibre.

A new front apron and rear diffuser contribute to improved aero performance, as do the aero discs adorning the five-spoke carbon fibre centrelock wheels. The interior, too, is filled with vast quantities of carbon fibre.

Brabus Rocket GTS - interior
Brabus Rocket GTS - interior

Brabus has taken an already heavy car (although nobody knows yet exactly how heavy) and added more bodywork, so even with all that carbon fibre, we don’t expect this to be a flyweight. Brabus doesn’t quote a weight figure, though.

What we also don’t know is how many Rocket GTSs Brabus plans to make – for now, we just know it’ll be ‘limited’ – or how much it’ll cost. We have to assume many, many hundreds of thousands of pounds, though. 

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Now There’s A Goldfinger Edition Rolls-Royce Phantom
Rolls-Royce Phantom Goldfinger - front
Rolls-Royce Phantom Goldfinger - front
News
Radford, The Jenson Button-Founded Coachbuilder, Has Filed For Bankruptcy
Radford Type 62-2 - front
Radford Type 62-2 - front
News
Brabus Has Turned The Mercedes SL Into A Shooting Brake And We Don’t Hate It
Brabus Rocket GTS - front
Brabus Rocket GTS - front
News
The International Harvester Scout Has Been Revived As A VW-Backed EV
Scout Traveler concept - front
Scout Traveler concept - front
News
The Hyundai RN24 Is Part Ioniq 5 N, Part WRC Car, All Sideways
Hyundai RN24 - front
Hyundai RN24 - front
News
Lexus LFR: Everything We Know About The Lexus LFA Successor
Toyota GR GT3 concept - front
Toyota GR GT3 concept - front

Latest Reviews

Reviews
Lamborghini Urus SE Review: Audacious, Hilarious, But Not The Car It Truly Wants To Be
Lamborghini Urus SE, front 3/4, driving
Lamborghini Urus SE, front 3/4, driving
Reviews
Mercedes-AMG GT63 Pro Review: Sweet Spot Or No-Man’s Land?
Mercedes-AMG GT63 Pro - driving
Mercedes-AMG GT63 Pro - driving
Reviews
Mercedes-AMG CLE53 Cabriolet Review
Mercedes-AMG CLE53 Cabriolet
Mercedes-AMG CLE53 Cabriolet
Reviews
Porsche 911 S/T Review: You Can Guess How This Verdict Ends
Reviews
Land Rover Classic Defender V8 Review: A Love Letter To An Icon, With A Tear-Jerking Price
Land Rover Classic Defender V8 by Works Bespoke
Land Rover Classic Defender V8 by Works Bespoke
Reviews
2024 Toyota Prius Review: Your Taxi Driver Will Want One, And You Might Too
2024 Toyota Prius, front 3/4
2024 Toyota Prius, front 3/4