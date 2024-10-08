The Best Prime Day Deals For Racing Gamers

Amazon’s Prime Day is here for, err, two days. That means you can save money on useful things on 8 and 9 October like vacuum cleaners, kitchen appliances… boring adult stuff like that.

It also means there are some pretty tasty deals for gamers, though, and there are some treats on offer for those of us with an inclination towards racing. We’ve picked out some of the best deals to expand your collection of games, and some hardware to make the experience all the better.

There are a few affiliate links in this post, which we earn a small commission on if you make a purchase, but it won’t affect our ability to tell you if something is decent or terrible. Prices correct at the time of writing, it's possible they've changed.

Logitech G920/G29 – £170.05, 51 per cent off

Logitech’s entry-level steering wheel is probably the best way to cut your teeth in sim racing without spending an absolute fortune on the hobby. It’s pretty much a guarantee to see it on sale every Prime Day or Black Friday, and this one is no exception.

Both the Xbox-compatible G920 and PS4-compatible G29 are priced at £170.05, so there’s no discrepancy no matter your preferred platform. If you fancy going the whole hog, Logitech’s H-pattern shifter is also on offer separately for £29.99.

Get the Logitech G920/G29 from Amazon UK

Playseat Challenge – £147.24, 26 per cent off

Need something to mount your racing wheel to? The Playseat Challenge is a good starting option, providing enough rigidity for entry-level wheels and, because it’s collapsible with any hardware attached, can easily be stored between sessions. Handy if you’re only looking to turn your living room into a temporary race car.

Get the Playseat Challenge from Amazon UK

The Crew Motorfest, PS5 – £27.99, 19 per cent off

The Crew Motorfest

The Crew Motorfest is in a pretty good place right now, with Ubisoft committing to another year of content that’ll see a whole new island for free. Oh, and it’s getting an offline mode to alleviate any concerns with the game being inaccessible in the future, as happened with the first game.

If there’s a time to pick the game up, now seems like a good one. Those on PS5 can grab the game for £27.99, while the PS4 version is £22.99. Sadly, there’s no deal on the Xbox version as we’re writing this.

Get the The Crew Motorfest from Amazon UK

WD_Black PS5-compatible M2 SSD – £74.99, 62 per cent off

Gran Turismo 7 taking up a bit too much of your PS5 SSD’s valuable space? Well, maybe now is the time to expand.

It’s possible to upgrade your PS5’s memory thanks to an SSD expansion slot, although compatible units can be expensive. However, we’ve found a mega deal on this WD_Black 1TB SSD at £74.99, a whopping 62 per cent off its RRP.

Get the WD_Black SN850X from Amazon UK

Lego 2K Drive, PS4 – £12.34, 18 per cent off

Everyone loves a Lego game, and we do especially so when it revolves around cars. Lego 2K Drive is like a brickified, slightly more toddler-friendly version of Forza Horizon – although as grown adults, it’s still a good laugh.

It was free on PS Plus a while ago, so it’s possible you already have the game if you’re on PS4. If not though, it’s a bit of a steal at £12.34.

Get Lego 2K Drive SN850X from Amazon UK

SteelSeries Arctis 7+ headset – £105.99, 39 per cent off

Racing games are best enjoyed with a decent pair of headphones on to bask in the glorious sound of your chosen machine. That, and they’re useful for arguing with strangers on the internet over who was at fault for the T1 pile-up.

We’re no audio experts, but those in the know rate the SteelSeries Arctis 7+ as one of the best gaming headsets out there. PC Gamer even awarded it as the best gaming headset. At £105.99, 39 per cent off its RRP, it’s seemingly a bit of a steal.

Get the SteelSeries Arctis 7+ from Amazon UK