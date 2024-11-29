Behold, The 1,116bhp/tonne 2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4

The Streetfighter V4 is now closer to the Panigale V4 than ever before, making it a likely candidate for 2025’s wildest naked motorbike
Ducati Streetfighter V4 S - front
Ducati Streetfighter V4 S - front

It’s one of those times when Car Throttle briefly ignores the first part of the name, as there’s a new motorcycle which is worthy of the average petrolhead’s attention, whether they’re into two-wheeled life or not. It’s the 2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4, and it’s just a little bit bonkers.

Like the previous Streetfighter V4, it’s best thought of as a naked version of the Panigale V4. It’s gotten closer to its superbike sibling than ever before though, getting exactly the same engine and very nearly the same chassis. The only difference is a +0.5-degree tweak to the steering angle, and an extra millimetre of trail.

Ducati Streetfighter V4 - rear
Ducati Streetfighter V4 - rear

The result is a bike that will rip along a race circuit with just as much ferocity as the Panigale, so long as you can deal with the lack of wind protection at speed. You’re looking at 211bhp at a spine-tingling 13,500rpm, which, given the 189kg weight figure, means the Streetfighter V4 has a power-to-weight ratio of 1,116bhp per tonne. The V4 is 2bhp down on the Panigale V4, but only because the intake is slightly different.

The Streetfighter and Panigale share the new double-sided Ducati Hollow Symmetrical Swingarm. Yes, there are plenty of people upset about the ditching of the old single-sided design, but Ducati says it improves traction on corner exit, and is lighter.

Ducati Streetfighter V4 S - side
Ducati Streetfighter V4 S - side

The chassis setup depends on which version you get. The entry-level Streetfighter V4, which is £22,895, fully adjustable 43mm Showa Big Piston fork, plus a fully adjustable Sachs monoshock and Sachs steering damper. The £24,995 V4 S swaps these for a bougie Ohlins NIX fork and TTX monoshock, plus an Ohlins steering damper, all of which are semi-active.

The S also gets fancier forged aluminium wheels which weigh a mere 3kg and 4.15kg front/rear, plus a lithium-ion battery instead of an old-fashioned lead acid one.

Ducati Streetfighter V4 and V4 S
Ducati Streetfighter V4 and V4 S

Both bikes get a whole host of electronic goodies working from a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU), including traction control, slide control, wheelie control, launch control, a quick shifter. You can fiddle with the settings of these via the new 6.9-inch TFT display, which dwarfs the five-inch part used on the old bike.

Like the look of this bike but don’t need quite as much as 213bhp? The very similar-looking 2025 Streetfigther V2 has a much less extreme 118bhp on tap and starts from a far more reasonable £13,990. 

Matt Robinson

Growing up on a diet of World Rally Championship highlights and lengthy Gran Turismo 2 sessions, a life in cars was as good as inevitable for Matt. 

Behold, The 1,116bhp/tonne 2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4
