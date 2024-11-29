Here’s Your Last Chance To Get The Best Forza Horizon For A Bargain

In case you’ve somehow missed the sad news from earlier this year, the days of Forza Horizon 4 are numbered. As of 15 December, the open-world title will be delisted from digital storefronts – meaning the only way to play it will be to already own it, or look for a physical copy.

We can only assume values of the latter will jump up a bit once Horizon disappears from digital stores but, in case you’ve yet to pick it up, we do have some good news. Right now, you can pick it up for the lowest price we’ve ever seen it at – and no matter your platform.

Pagani Huayra and Hoonigan RWB Porsche 911, Forza Horizon 4

Across both Xbox and Steam, the UK-based title is currently available for £10.99, a huge step down from its £54.99 usual asking price.

That’s for the base version of the game. If you want the Deluxe Edition – which would usually cost you £69.99 – that’s available for £13.99 on both platforms. That gets you the Car Pass, bringing an additional 42 cars, plus the Formula Drift car pack.

It’s worth noting that the only way to get those two add-ons now is to buy the Deluxe or the Ultimate Edition. For the latter, which also gets the Lego Speed Champions and Fortune Island expansions plus a few other bits, you’ll pay £16.99.

McLaren Senna, Forza Horizon 4

For that price, it’s absolutely worth stepping up to the full-whack version. The Steam deal ends on 4 December, while the Xbox Store sale ends on 2 December. Now feels like a good time to mention we named it our favourite of every Forza Horizon game to date.

We can only assume that this will be the last time Horizon goes on sale before its delisting in a matter of weeks, and if it does again, we imagine it’ll be no cheaper than it is now. There’s no sign yet that the game’s servers are set for the chopping block so you should be able to make the most of it long after it goes off sale.