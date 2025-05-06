This 991 Club Coupe Is The Coolest 911 You’ve Never Heard Of

We have mixed feelings about car owners’ clubs at Car Throttle. Sure, they’re handy for practical advice around a given make or model, but we could never see ourselves joining up for the sake of heading to an annual general meeting. That said, we might be more on board with the idea if more manufacturers honoured their owners’ clubs with cars like the Porsche 911 Club Coupe.

You might not be familiar with this 2012 special edition, and we wouldn’t blame you if you’re not. Porsche only made 13 of them to celebrate the 13 founding members of the first-ever Porsche enthusiast club, the Westfalischer Porsche Club Hohensyburg (in Germany, in case that wasn’t incredibly obvious). Said club was established in 1952, with the Club Coupe marking 60 years of it.

Porsche 911 Club Coupe - side

Really, it wasn’t much more than a selection of existing options for the pre-facelift 991.1 Carrera S, all bundled together into one extremely tasteful package. The optional Powerkit was fitted to the 3.8-litre naturally aspirated flat-six, lifting power from 395 to 424bhp.

The rest of the spec, meanwhile, was basically a licence to print Instagram likes: the paint was Brewster Green, or so Porsche said at the time. Apparently, it was actually a slightly different shade, known as Family Green and never publicly offered outside of this model.

Porsche 911 Club Coupe - interior

It was paired with deep brown Espresso leather seats, some extremely tasteful five-spoke ‘Sport Techno’ wheels, and the Sport Design package that added a retro ducktail spoiler. The only mark against it in terms of its ‘Instagram car person’ cred was that it only came with a seven-speed PDK gearbox. Still, that helped cut the 0-62mph time to 4.0 seconds.

Of the 13 built, Porsche kept one for itself, which now lives in the vaults at the company’s museum in Stuttgart. The other 12 were put up for sale by a raffle only open to Porsche club members, who’d have to stump up £115,000 (around £163,000 in today’s money). As well as their ultra-rare special edition, they’d get their name engraved on the car’s dash.

Porsche 911 Club Coupe - rear

In the event, only two of the 13 cars ended up with right-hand drive. One went to Hong Kong, and this is the other one, which was sold new to the Windsors. No, not those Windsors – Mike and Pauline Windsor, the Porsche Club GB members whose names sit on the dash of this car.

It might make sense, then, to change your name by deed poll if you’re the person who picks it up at Iconic Auctioneers’ upcoming Supercar Fest sale in Northamptonshire on 17 May. Having covered a little over 7900 miles from new, Iconic reckons it’ll fetch between £165,000 and £185,000. That’s obviously a lot for something not overly different to a normal 991 Carrera S, but imagine the look on people’s faces if you pitch up at your next Porsche Club meetup in it.