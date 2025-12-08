8 Driving Games To Get Excited For In 2026

2025 turned out to be a pretty stacked year for driving games. Tokyo Xtreme Racer and Assetto Corsa Evo kicked the year off, while the Spring arrival of Wreckfest 2 and the long-anticipated PS5 port of Forza Horizon 4 moved things up a gear.

Things haven’t slowed down, with Assetto Corsa Rally a surprise arrival just weeks ago, while Project Motor Racing and Rennsport (for better or worse) have bolstered simulation racing.

How do you top it? Well, just take a look at the list of driving games coming in 2026…

Forza Horizon 6

2026 will be the year that the Horizon Festival finally heads to Japan. That’s truthfully all we really know about Forza Horizon 6 at this stage, but it’s enough to get us pretty excited.

It’s already confirmed that some recreation of Tokyo’s elevated highways will be in the game, and we’d expect a shedload of niche JDM oddities to find a way onto the car list. Expect this to arrive later in 2026 on Xbox Series X/S and PC, with a PS5 release following in the months after.

Over The Hill

Over The Hill, screenshot

We had included Over The Hill on a list of games to be excited for in 2025, but delays sadly mean we’ll have to include it on the 2026 list instead.

We are still very excited to get our hands on the cosy off-road title though, including full co-op play and even campfires. It’ll launch first on PC through Steam, with console versions following later.

Wreckfest 2 full release

Wreckfest 2 - Switchback

Wreckfest 2 has kept us pretty entertained in its early access form, but we’re so ready for the full release.

The core gameplay is already fantastic, so we’re excited to combine that with a full career mode and to crossplay it with our friends on Xbox and PlayStation. It’s expected to arrived before March 2026.

Assetto Corsa Rally updates

Assetto Corsa Rally, in-game screenshot

Although the announcement and subsequent rapid release of Assetto Corsa Rally took us by surprise, we’re delighted to report that it’s absolutely brilliant to play.

Sadly, there’s just not a great deal of content right now to make it a must-buy. Several updates bringing more cars and stages are expected throughout 2026, though, so it should only go from strength to strength.

Assetto Corsa Evo full release

Assetto Corsa Evo

On that note, the circuit-focused AC Evo continues to receive more and more content. Its full release will (hopefully) arrive next year, having been pushed back from an autumn 2025 window.

Most exciting in its full release will be the Nurburgring-based free roam mode, promising a unique take on an open-world driving game. Virtual currywurst, sadly, not included.

GTA VI (Maybe…)

Grand Theft Auto VI artwork

Well, it’s not a driving game strictly, but we can’t make this list without giving GTA VI a mention.

That’s if 2026 is actually the year of the behemoth arriving. It was scheduled for late 2025, then pushed to May 2026 and has once again been delayed, this time to 19 November 2026. Don’t rule out another push back, but we’re hoping our ticket to Vice City does finally arrive in the next 12 months.

iRacing Arcade

iRacing Arcade

Sportscar racing, but make it cute. Welcome to iRacing Arcade.

This adorable racer is brought to you by the most serious simulation racing platform out there, although developed by the team behind Circuit Superstars. A fantastic combination, quite frankly.

We should be getting our hands on iRacing Arcade early next year, following a short delay from its original December 2025 release plan.

Tokyo Xtreme Racer PS5

Tokyo Xtreme Racer is quite possibly our game of 2025, but so far, those on consoles have been excluded from the fun. That’ll change in 2026, as TXR arrives on PS5.

We’re not expecting any drastic changes from the PC version of the game, but that’s not a bad thing at all. It’ll be available on PS5 on 25 February.