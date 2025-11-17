5 Thoughts From Playing Assetto Corsa Rally In Early Access

AC Rally has arrived, and we’re enamoured if not quite in love. Read on for some of our thoughts
Assetto Corsa Rally, in-game screenshot
Assetto Corsa Rally, in-game screenshot

Normally, we’d be telling you about how we’re playing X game after X months or years of waiting, ending a long time of anticipation.

Not today, however. Assetto Corsa Rally came with a stealth reveal during October’s Sim Racing Expo, and it’s now already available in primitive early access form.

We’ve been putting in the hours since its release, and have a few thoughts…

Handling is (mostly) superb

5 Thoughts From Playing Assetto Corsa Rally In Early Access

Given Assetto Corsa’s roots in circuit racing simulation, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that AC Rally is focused on realism. That’s reflected superbly in the handling and physics model, which gets things spot on. Most of the time, anyway.

Across gravel and loose surfaces, steering feel and weight transfer in cars are convincingly accurate to real-world counterparts. Modern four-wheel drive cars feel fast, neutral and capable, while old-school rear-driven stuff proves a real handful. Don’t ask us how many times we’ve spun a Lancia 037.

Tarmac needs work, though. It does it better than EA Sports WRC ever did, but cars still have a sense like they’re skating across a paved surface rather than gripping onto it, which leads to a bit of a floating sense. Hopefully that’s something that can easily be rectified, given how closely related to AC Evo it is (So much so that our rig’s haptic setup picked Rally up as Evo…)

This isn’t for the faint of heart

Assetto Corsa Rally, in-game screenshot
Assetto Corsa Rally, in-game screenshot

It’s not a matter of if things will go wrong in AC Rally, but rather when. While Codemasters’ and Nacon’s recent efforts at rally games always felt like they had a safety net baked in to make you feel like a hero, that’s not the case with AC.

Survival proves key, as AC is incredibly unforgiving. Run with full damage on, and even the smallest of overcorrections can lead to some massive accidents that will very quickly end a promising personal best.

You have to switch your mindset from all-out blistering stage times to simply making it to the finish line. Dirt Rally 2.0 may be about to hand over its baton as the Dark Souls of rally games.

Laser-scanned stages are a revolution

5 Thoughts From Playing Assetto Corsa Rally In Early Access

Laser scanning technology is something that has allowed many circuit racing simulators to deliver life-accurate racetracks that offer a very convincing replica of real-world counterparts.

That’s never been tried in a rally game before, largely due to the work involved to create a multi-mile point-to-point rally stage being significantly more than a dedicated closed-course facility.

Yet, Supernova Games Studios and Kunos Simulazioni have taken on that task for AC Rally, and the effect is profound. It leads to stages that feel more convincing both in scale and treachery, putting you closer to the real thing than anything ever has.

It looks stunning and runs well

Assetto Corsa Rally, in-game screenshot
Assetto Corsa Rally, in-game screenshot

Curiously, AC Rally runs on Unreal Engine 5 rather than the same in-house architecture as Evo, albeit a heavily customised version.

It looks stunning as a result of that, with its surface reflections both across stages and car bodywork providing some of the highlights of the spectacle. Better still, despite UE5 having some common quirks and being infamous for stuttering on EA WRC, there’s no evidence of that here. Our AMD 9070 has coped well with it, running a solid 70-80fps on high settings across all conditions.

It’s too early to call it a must-buy

5 Thoughts From Playing Assetto Corsa Rally In Early Access

AC Rally is a very good base to build on, but there’s simply not enough to do in it right now for it to be a must-have in your sim library.

At the time of writing, there are two locations with four stages to play with. Even the final version is only quoted as having just 120km of routes, owing to lengthy development times.

Combine that with a short car list for the time being, and it gets quite samey, quite fast. Its £24.99 asking price does reflect that, but if you’re hoping for hours upon end of reliability right now, you won’t find it here.

If content updates are kept consistent (not a given, as shown by AC Evo), it will eventually be a great of the genre. It just isn’t there yet.

Ryan Hirons, Editor at Car Throttle
Ryan Hirons
Editor

Ryan serves as Editor of Car Throttle, having joined in 2023. On top of making sure everything is ticking over, you can read his takes on the latest new cars, some ways to spend your hard-earned cash in the used market, as well as the occasional JDM deep cut feature.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

Latest News

News
48V Mild Hybrid Toyota Land Cruiser Now On Sale At £80k
Toyota Land Cruiser - front
News
Ford Focus Production Ends After 27 Years
Ford Focus Mk4
Toys and Gadgets
Tiny Group B-Inspired Fiat To Be Immortalised As Hot Wheels Model
Fiat '126B'
News
Mitsubishi Is Officially Returning To Britain In 2026
Mitsubishi UK return teaser
Motorsport
The Chevrolet Camaro Lives On In 2026, Sort Of...
2026 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 NASCAR Cup
News
The Toyota Land Cruiser Has Been Liberty Walked
Liberty Walk Toyota Land Cruiser - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Cupra Leon Estate Review: A Superb All-Rounder In A Class Of One
Cupra Leon Estate - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Nissan Ariya Nismo Review: Yikes
Nissan Ariya Nismo, front
Reviews
2025 Seat Ibiza Review: Satisfying Supermini Survivor
2026 Seat Ibiza - front, driving
Reviews
Smart #5 Brabus Review: Stupidly Quick For A Smart
Smart #5 Brabus Front 3/4
Reviews
2025 Honda Prelude Review: A Little Too Quirky For Its Own Good
2025 Honda Prelude, front
Reviews
2025 Land Rover Defender 90 Review: Still Nails The Brief
Land Rover Defender 90 - front, static