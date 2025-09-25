Tokyo Xtreme Racer Is Coming To PS5

Good news if you’re a PS5 player looking over jealously as PC gamers get to play the wonderful Tokyo Xtreme Racer. Genki’s highway racing game has been confirmed for Sony’s console.

That news coincides neatly with this week’s Tokyo Game Show, but also today’s full release of TXR, which has been in Early Access since January. Yes, we’re counting down the hours until we clock off work so we can go and play it.

At this stage, there’s little more to say on Tokyo Xtreme Racer’s move to PS5. No release window has been given, nor has any footage of it running on the platform been shown. Just that it’s in development, and will happen… at some point.

Remote video URL

Better than nothing, we suppose. We shouldn’t be surprised that TXR is making the trip to PS5, given the series’ roots are firmly in PlayStation consoles. Long before 2025’s reboot of the series, several entries and spin-offs had found a regular and welcome home on the PS2, along with the Sega Dreamcast and some mobile titles.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Nothing has been said regarding an Xbox release. It would be a shame not to see the title launch on both consoles, but, given Microsoft’s platform only has a limited userbase in Genki’s home country of Japan, it’s by no means guaranteed to happen.

As for PC, today’s v1.0 release brings an abundance of new content to the game. As well as a heavily expanded car list, included the addition of Honda as well as legends like the R35 Nissan GT-R and Lexus LFA, a much deeper story mode has been introduced.

As does a heavily reworked skill tree, engine swaps, several more aftermarket tuning parts and a New Game+ feature, allowing you to start all over again with some of your earned perks carried over.