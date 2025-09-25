Tokyo Xtreme Racer Is Coming To PS5

Our favourite racing game of the year has been confirmed for Sony’s console, but no word yet on a release date
Tokyo Xtreme Racer Confirmed For PS5

Good news if you’re a PS5 player looking over jealously as PC gamers get to play the wonderful Tokyo Xtreme Racer. Genki’s highway racing game has been confirmed for Sony’s console.

That news coincides neatly with this week’s Tokyo Game Show, but also today’s full release of TXR, which has been in Early Access since January. Yes, we’re counting down the hours until we clock off work so we can go and play it.

At this stage, there’s little more to say on Tokyo Xtreme Racer’s move to PS5. No release window has been given, nor has any footage of it running on the platform been shown. Just that it’s in development, and will happen… at some point.

Better than nothing, we suppose. We shouldn’t be surprised that TXR is making the trip to PS5, given the series’ roots are firmly in PlayStation consoles. Long before 2025’s reboot of the series, several entries and spin-offs had found a regular and welcome home on the PS2, along with the Sega Dreamcast and some mobile titles.

Nothing has been said regarding an Xbox release. It would be a shame not to see the title launch on both consoles, but, given Microsoft’s platform only has a limited userbase in Genki’s home country of Japan, it’s by no means guaranteed to happen.

As for PC, today’s v1.0 release brings an abundance of new content to the game. As well as a heavily expanded car list, included the addition of Honda as well as legends like the R35 Nissan GT-R and Lexus LFA, a much deeper story mode has been introduced.

As does a heavily reworked skill tree, engine swaps, several more aftermarket tuning parts and a New Game+ feature, allowing you to start all over again with some of your earned perks carried over.

Ryan Hirons, Editor at Car Throttle

Ryan serves as Editor of Car Throttle, having joined in 2023. On top of making sure everything is ticking over, you can read his takes on the latest new cars, some ways to spend your hard-earned cash in the used market, as well as the occasional JDM deep cut feature.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Classic Skoda 110 R Reimagined As Retrofuturist EV Sports Car
Skoda 110 R EV concept - front
News
The Mercedes VLE Could Be The World’s Poshest People Carrier
Mercedes VLE teaser
News
This Modified L322 Range Rover Is A Reverse Restomod
Velvet Motorworks Range Rover - front
News
The Best BMWs You Forgot About Are Getting More Power
BMW M340i Touring
News
This British Sports Car Firm Has Returned From The Dead
Zenos E10 RZ prototype
News
This Special Edition Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Is A V12 Love Letter
Mercedes-Maybach V12 Edition - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Audi A6 Avant Review: Good, But Where’s The Audi-Ness?
Audi A6 Avant - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Audi E-Tron GT Review: Does What A Fast Electric Audi Should
Audi S E-Tron GT - front, driving
Reviews
Cupra Terramar VZ Review: A Case Of Unfulfilled Potential
Cupra Terramar - front, static
Reviews
2025 MGS5 Review: Invisible, But Solid
MGS5, front
Reviews
2025 Mercedes-AMG E53 Review: A Muted (Stop)Gap
Mercedes-AMG E53, front
Reviews
2025 Porsche Taycan Review: Still The Best Of Its Kind
2025 Porsche Taycan, front