One of the most intriguing racing games of recent years, iRacing Arcade sees the name of one of the most hardcore racing sims of all applied to an arcade racer with cutesy graphics and scaled-down tracks and cars.

Developed by Original Fire Games, creator of the equally adorable Circuit Superstars and now in partnership with iRacing, the title was supposed to have launched on 2 December, just a matter of days away.

However, the title’s been hit with an unexpected last-minute delay, based on feedback from those who’ve downloaded the free demo that’s currently available on Steam. Steve Myers, iRacing’s executive vice president, said:

“We will be taking the extra time to ensure the experience meets the quality you expect from an iRacing Studios title… We are not ready to announce the updated release date just yet, but will share as soon as we are confident. The game is very close to being ready, so we fully expect to launch very soon.”

While reluctant to give a solid launch date, the announcement says that a full release is expected within 90 days, putting the release window in late February 2026 at the very latest. This specifically refers to the PC version of the game.

At launch, iRacing arcade features 14 circuits, most of which are licensed albeit replicated in downscaled, cartoonish form, and 10 similarly reimagined classes of car, including a licensed Porsche 911 GT3 Cup and Fiat 500 racer.

Later in 2026, a console version will arrive too, with the promise of further cars and tracks. In the meantime, though, you can get your fix with the free Steam demo, and if it’s still not enough to satisfy your indie racer cravings, we’ve compiled a list of five of the best indie driving games you can play right now.

