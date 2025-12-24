5 Cleaning Products To Get Your Car Ready For Winter

Winter brings with it many good things – Christmas, cosy nights by the fire, an excuse not to go out for a run – but for your car, it’s mostly bad news. The lower temperatures, changeable weather and dark nights can throw up all sorts of challenges for cars that can affect both their lifespan and your safety.

We’ve already looked at some products to keep you safe and on the move during the winter months, but your car itself needs some love in the cold weather too, so we’ve highlighted five cleaning products that can protect it from the elements and make sure everything’s ready for those winter drives.

Meguiars Ultimate Ceramic Coating

Winter roads can variously be covered in grime, water and salt, none of which is good news for your car’s paintwork. A ceramic coating spray, like this one from Meguiars, can be a great way of protecting against that, essentially forming a barrier between your paintwork and the chemicals that can damage it.

It’s not just beneficial for winter, either – it can help protect against damage from other substances like tree sap and the evil, lacquer-destroying stuff that comes out of the back of birds.

Buy it at Euro Car Parts

Normfest Bottom Guard Recoat

Those same contaminants that can wreak havoc with your paintwork can be even worse for the undersides of cars, as anyone that’s owned an old Mazda MX-5 will attest. Especially if you own a particularly rust-prone car, then, some sort of underbody protection is vital if you’re going to drive it through the winter.

If you’re a bit more of an advanced home detailer, then this Normfest Bottom Guard Recoat helps protect against rust and corrosion. It’s quick-drying, so you can overpaint it just 90 minutes after applying it, and it can even bring the added benefit of improving sound insulation.

Buy it at Euro Car Parts in black

Buy it at Euro Car Parts in grey

Auto Finesse Dynamite Traffic Film Remover

Finding that the wintry conditions are covering your car in a particularly thick, stubborn coating of grime that normal cleaning products just can’t get through? A traffic film remover can be just the thing – used as part of a pre-wash, it’s designed to break apart all that tough-to-remove dirt while still being gentle on the more sensitive surfaces of your car.

This Dynamite Traffic Film Remover from Auto Finesse is safe for use on paint, glass, wheels, tyres and even vinyl wraps, and will help lift away whatever winter throws at your car when you get down to the business of cleaning it.

Buy it at Euro Car Parts

Turtlewax Headlight Cleaner and Sealant

Driving in winter inevitably means doing more driving in the dark, which means it’s extra-important to make sure your headlights are as effective as possible. We’ve broken down the full headlight restoration process and the products you’ll need for it here.

However, if you don’t want to tackle a full restoration, or your headlights just need a quick clean, this Turtlewax Headlight Cleaner and Sealant could be just the thing. Easily applied with a microfibre cloth, it can not only clear any clouding that’s appeared on the exterior of your lenses, but stop it from reoccurring. It’s a simple but vital step towards safe winter driving.

Buy it at Euro Car Parts

RainX Rain Repellent

We like to think of winter as full of picturesque, snow-blanketed landscapes, but in most of Britain, the reality is more often a dull, grey blanket of rain sweeping the land. Obviously, your windscreen wipers are your best friend in this situation, but there’s only so much they can do.

A rain repellent, like this one from the much-loved RainX brand, can give them a helping hand by applying a hydrophobic coating to your windscreen. This causes the raindrops to bead and run off rather than settle and smear across the glass, giving you some all-important extra visibility when the rain comes.

Buy it at Euro Car Parts