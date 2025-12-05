Modern Classics On The Rise In 2025

Hagerty UK’s Automotive Intelligence department dedicates its time to providing highly accurate values for their online valuation tool and the Hagerty Price Guide. As 2025 draws to a close, they’ve been working hard to see what trends have emerged in 2025 and what might be good buys in 2026.

In 2025, the very best cars still seem to be in demand, at almost every price point in the market, but uncertainty (both domestic and international) seems to have impacted on both sales and exports.

Older cars, especially classic British cars, have tended to drop in value but some modern classics are still increasing in price as demand increases. But there hasn’t been a crash; unsustainable post-Covid prices have now returned to a realistic level, and that can be seen as a good thing for the hobby, as it may allow a wider range of cars to be accessible at a lower price point. Events are still thriving, and that’s a great sign.

With these figures in mind, Hagerty have chosen 10 cars for 2026 which perhaps should cost more than they do currently - this is their Bull Market List. This highly anticipated list will be launched at the 11 January Scramble at Bicester Heritage. Check out Hagerty’s social channels on the day if you’re not at the Scramble to see if your car is on the list.

Shift into 2026 with Hagerty UK

Whether you’re an all-weather driver or someone who tucks their car up for the winter, Hagerty UK have got some very exciting things in store!

Let’s start with Hagerty Drivers Club. Until 7 December, you can become a member for just £45 for the year. That’s their lowest ever price!

Before the new year, members will get the next issue of the HDC magazine, a quarterly coffee-table style publication with stunning spreads and articles from top journalists like Henry Catchpole, Paul Cowland, Charlotte Vowden and more.

Fancy a hot beverage while flipping through the magazine? Well as a member you unlock access to a discounts portal with offers from top brands like Starbucks, Euro Car Parts, AirBnB and many more.

Plus, you get 25% off all Hagerty’s events in 2026. These include:

Hagerty Hill Climb, Shelsley Walsh – 9 May

Festival of the Unexceptional, Grimsthorpe – 25 July

RADwood – watch this space!

At all these events, HDC members also gain access to an exclusive members area with free soft drinks, snacks and a dedicated bar area.

Join HDC and find out more.

Under 25? They’ve got you covered

Insuring your car will never be as fun as driving it, but Hagerty UK get pretty close!

They’ve been providing classic, vintage and specialist car insurance for almost 20 years. Their comprehensive classic car insurance includes specialist add ons that other policies might miss, such as Agreed Value, European touring cover and breakdown.

Plus, you can drive other Hagerty insured vehicles and if you have a vehicle older than 25 years old, you can be covered from just 21 years of age*!

Get an instant online quote

*Subject to underwriting criteria.

