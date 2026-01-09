5 Essential Winter Car Battery Maintenance Products

Picture the scene: you’ve woken up to a frost-covered winter scene and biting, sub-zero temperatures, but you’ve still got somewhere to be. You head outside, scrape the ice off your car, plip your keyfob to get in and… nothing. A dreaded flat battery.

Winter can be tough on cars in all sorts of ways, but one of the most vulnerable components is its battery, which is liable to essentially turn your pride and joy into a giant four-wheeled paperweight until you can get it sorted. Thankfully, a dead battery doesn’t need to ruin your day, and there are plenty of ways of preventing one altogether. We’ve rounded up five pieces of equipment to help keep your battery happily topped up during the winter months.

Streetwize 12V 6A Battery Charger

For quick top-ups of your 12V car battery, this mains-operated battery charger from Streetwize will do the job nicely. It’s protected against overheating, overloading and short circuits, and should keep you healthily topped up if you’re worried about the cold weather draining your battery.

Buy it at Euro Car Parts

Streetwize 12V 1.5A Trickle Charger

Of course, if you own a car that you’re planning on keeping off the road over the winter, a trickle charger is a much more effective way of keeping the battery primed and ready for when spring arrives. By feeding it with a slow 1.5A current, it keeps the battery topped up without overcharging – although this one, also from Streetwize, comes with extra protection against that too.

Buy it at Euro Car Parts

Top Tech 3-in-1 Jump Starter Power Pack

Even if you take the utmost care to keep it charged, though, we all likely fall foul of a completely flat battery once or twice in our driving careers. For these situations, it’s hard to go wrong with a jump starter like this three-in-one unit from Top Tech. Designed to bring a battery back from the dead with a surge of electricity, you get two other features bundled in – there’s an air compressor for inflating flat tyres, as well as a built-in worklight.

Buy it at Euro Car Parts for cars up to 2.0 litres

Buy it at Euro Car Parts for cars up to 3.0 litres

Top Tech Jump Leads (up to 6.0 litres)

Sometimes, though, the old ways are the best, and even in our era of ultra high-tech vehicles, the jump start is still a tried and true way of reviving a dead battery, assuming you’ve got a willing person with a car of their own. These five-metre long jump leads from Top Tech are designed to safely restart the batteries of vehicles with engines up to 6.0 litres in size, meaning everything from a Honda Beat to an Aston Martin V12 Vantage could be roused back to life with them.

Buy it at Euro Car Parts

Car batteries

Of course, if all else fails, you might find yourself in need of an entirely new battery. Luckily, Euro Car Parts has you covered with a huge range of batteries for pretty much any car, including from newly welcomed brand Audura. Just use their online reg checker to find the right battery for your car. Plus, throughout January, you can get 10 per cent off a set of jump leads when buying any car battery using the code JUMPLEADS0110 at checkout.

Shop Audura batteries at Euro Car Parts