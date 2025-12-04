What Does Fuel System Cleaner Do?

Fuel system cleaner is something you’ll have seen advertised, but what does it do?
What Does Fuel System Cleaner Do?

Your car’s fuel system is one of, if not quite possibly the, most important parts of a combustion-powered car. After all, without a properly functioning fuel system, your car isn’t going anywhere.

Fuel systems generally consist of a fuel pump, lines, filters and injectors – all components that are important to keep working properly. Yet, because they’re all quite tricky to access and most of us aren’t qualified mechanics, it can seem a daunting thing to keep on top of.

Which is where fuel system cleaners come in handy, allowing you to easily keep things flowing smoothly. But what does it do, exactly?

What Does Fuel System Cleaner Do?

What does fuel system cleaner really do, then?

Over time, your fuel system will naturally clog up with carbon as a by-product of combusting fuel. If left untouched, this can reduce the efficiency of your car’s fuel system and even cause failures if it’s not looked after for a while.

This is where fuel system cleaner (sometimes also known as car injector or fuel injection cleaner), comes in. This is a liquid easily added to your fuel tank, which mixes with your petrol and works its way through the system as your car is running. 

The cleaner clears up carbon deposits as it passes through, keeping things free-flowing. That’s good for longevity and keeping optimal performance.

Does it work for both petrol and diesel cars?

You can use fuel system cleaner in both petrol and diesel cars, but you’ll need to be mindful that you’re using the correct type.

For example, Redex System Cleaner is available in both petrol and diesel forms. Both perform the same function in cleaning fuel systems, clearing the way for fuel to flow through and restoring performance.

What Does Fuel System Cleaner Do?

Buy Redex Petrol System Cleaner 250ml at Euro Car Parts

Buy Redex Diesel System Cleaner 250ml at Euro Car Parts

When should I use fuel system cleaner?

There’s no wrong time to use fuel system cleaner, but it’s generally suggested to follow the manufacturer's guidelines. These tend to range from a single use every 6 to 12 months, or every 6,000 to 10,000 miles.

How do I use fuel system cleaner?

Generally, using a fuel system cleaner is really easy, just simply add it to your petrol tank.

You can add it at any fuel load, but the general consensus is that adding it when your tank is low on fuel is the best way to achieve optimal results.

Most bottles of system cleaner are designed to simply be added to your car’s regular fuel filler, but for peace of mind, it might be worth using a funnel to make things even easier.

Check out a range of fuel filler funnels at Euro Car Parts

Comments

Latest News

News
What’s Kia Hinting At With These Shadowy Teasers?
Kia concept car teaser
News
Mercedes G-Class Cabriolet Teased In Prototype Form
Mercedes G-Class Cabriolet prototype - rear
News
Every Car That Qualifies For The UK EV Grant
Alpine A290
Formula 1
One Of Ayrton Senna’s Most Famous F1 Cars Is Coming Up For Sale
McLaren MP4/6 - front
News
New Versions Of Renault 5, 4 And Alpine A290 Get Full £3750 EV Grant
Renault 4, Alpine A290, Renault 5
News
JLR Has Reportedly Sacked Design Boss Gerry McGovern
Gerry McGovern with Range Rover Velar

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Honda Civic Review: The Nicest Car You Probably Never Think About
Honda Civic Hybrid - front
Reviews
2025 BYD Seal 6 Touring Review: There’s Value, But It’s Not Very Good
BYD Seal 6 Touring, front
Reviews
Cupra Formentor VZ5 Review: We’re Not Sure Why It Exists, But We’re Glad It Does
Cupra Formenter VZ5, front
Reviews
Volvo EX30 Cross Country Review: A Good Car Spoiled By Software
Volvo EX30 Cross Country - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Vauxhall Mokka GSE Review: Decent, But It Has One Big Problem
2025 Vauxhall Mokka GSE, front
Reviews
2025 Cupra Leon Estate Review: A Superb All-Rounder In A Class Of One
Cupra Leon Estate - front, driving