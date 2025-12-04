What Does Fuel System Cleaner Do?

Your car’s fuel system is one of, if not quite possibly the, most important parts of a combustion-powered car. After all, without a properly functioning fuel system, your car isn’t going anywhere.

Fuel systems generally consist of a fuel pump, lines, filters and injectors – all components that are important to keep working properly. Yet, because they’re all quite tricky to access and most of us aren’t qualified mechanics, it can seem a daunting thing to keep on top of.

Which is where fuel system cleaners come in handy, allowing you to easily keep things flowing smoothly. But what does it do, exactly?

What does fuel system cleaner really do, then?

Over time, your fuel system will naturally clog up with carbon as a by-product of combusting fuel. If left untouched, this can reduce the efficiency of your car’s fuel system and even cause failures if it’s not looked after for a while.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

This is where fuel system cleaner (sometimes also known as car injector or fuel injection cleaner), comes in. This is a liquid easily added to your fuel tank, which mixes with your petrol and works its way through the system as your car is running.

The cleaner clears up carbon deposits as it passes through, keeping things free-flowing. That’s good for longevity and keeping optimal performance.

Does it work for both petrol and diesel cars?

You can use fuel system cleaner in both petrol and diesel cars, but you’ll need to be mindful that you’re using the correct type.

For example, Redex System Cleaner is available in both petrol and diesel forms. Both perform the same function in cleaning fuel systems, clearing the way for fuel to flow through and restoring performance.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Buy Redex Petrol System Cleaner 250ml at Euro Car Parts

Buy Redex Diesel System Cleaner 250ml at Euro Car Parts

When should I use fuel system cleaner?

There’s no wrong time to use fuel system cleaner, but it’s generally suggested to follow the manufacturer's guidelines. These tend to range from a single use every 6 to 12 months, or every 6,000 to 10,000 miles.

How do I use fuel system cleaner?

Generally, using a fuel system cleaner is really easy, just simply add it to your petrol tank.

You can add it at any fuel load, but the general consensus is that adding it when your tank is low on fuel is the best way to achieve optimal results.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Most bottles of system cleaner are designed to simply be added to your car’s regular fuel filler, but for peace of mind, it might be worth using a funnel to make things even easier.

Check out a range of fuel filler funnels at Euro Car Parts