5 Essential Products To Keep Your Car Interior Extra-Clean

A 2022 Department for Transport study found that the average Brit spends a total of 25 days every year in their car, and if you’re an enthusiast, as there’s a good chance you are if you’re reading this, that number’s quite possibly higher still.

It stands to reason, then, that you want your interior – the place where you’re actually spending all that time – to be as clean and tidy as possible. If you don’t want to regularly shell out for a full valet, though, and you don’t mind putting a bit of work in yourself, it can be incredibly easy and cost-effective to keep your interior sparkling. Below, we’ve highlighted five products that can help clean and protect every element of your car’s cabin.

Turtlewax Dash & Glass Interior Detailer 5l

A multipurpose formula from cleaning experts Turtlewax, this dash and glass cleaner is designed to bring a new shine to plastic and glass surfaces throughout your car interior. It’s amazing how quickly dashboards can pick up dust and windows can acquire smudges and fingerprints – especially if you’re carrying kids or dogs in your car – and this wipe-off formula can quickly and effectively get rid of them and make your cabin like new again.

Buy it at Euro Car Parts

Meguiar’s Gold Class Rich Leather 3in1 Cleaner Conditioner Protectant 400ml

Leather has long been the more upmarket choice for car seat upholstery, but opting for it means taking a bit more care to keep it looking fresh. This three-in-one cleaner, conditioner and protectant from Meguiar’s is not only adept at cleaning leather surfaces, but also helping restore their look and feel if they get cracked and worn out through time and usage.

Buy it at Euro Car Parts

Sakura Handheld Car Vacuum - 120W

You probably have your own policy on whether or not eating in your car is acceptable, but regardless of how strict you are, crumbs and dust are going to start filling up your interior’s many nooks and crannies over time. This handheld vacuum cleaner from Sakura is specially designed to reach those tricky corners and crevices, and has a range of attachments to deal with different scenarios. With a handy 2.6-metre power cable, it can even be used as an inflator too.

Buy it at Euro Car Parts

Turtlewax Power Out Carpet and Mats Cleaner 400ml

It doesn’t matter how careful you are – your car’s floor mats are going to get a buildup of grime and dirt over time. When that happens, you can break out Turtlewax’s Power Out cleaner, specifically formulated for getting rid of nasty stains and caked-in dirt from your mats. It has a built-in scrub brush for really working it into the toughest stains, and also features Odor-X technology to get rid of any potentially nasty whiffs you’ve trampled into your car.

Buy it at Euro Car Parts

Tailored mats and boot liners

Floor mats and boot liners are two of the easiest ways of protecting your car upholstery from the dirt and detritus of daily life, but they can inevitably end up looking tired and worn out over time. When the time comes to replace them, Euro Car Parts’ online reg checker can find the right mats and liners for your specific car, making getting new ones an easy job.

Shop tailored floor mats at Euro Car Parts

Shop tailored boot liners at Euro Car Parts