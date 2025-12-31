3 Essential Car Workshop Products To Get You Started With Your Own Repairs

There are so many benefits to working on your own car. It can save you huge amounts of money over going to a dealer or even an independent garage, for a start, and what’s more, you get that sense of satisfaction that can only come with having mended something yourself.

So, if you’re looking to start doing more repairs and servicing on your own car, we’ve highlighted three garage essentials that should leave you prepared for any job that might come your way.

MasterPro 3 Ton Professional Quick-Lift Trolley Jack with Foot Pedal

If a repair job can’t be done from under the bonnet, then there’s a very good chance you’re going to need to get underneath your car, and unless you’re lucky enough to have access to a lift or inspection pit, or your name happens to be Bruce Banner, then a jack’s pretty much your only option.

A trolley jack offers a sturdier, more stable solution than the scissor jack your car likely already includes, so even though it’s likely to be a bit more expensive, it’s definitely worth the outlay. This one from MasterPro is rated for up to three imperials tons, so will lift all but the biggest beefiest SUVs, and has a 500mm lifting range. It comes with a 12-month warranty, too.

Amtech 4-Way Wheel Wrench

Lots of DIY repair and service jobs are going to need you to remove wheels, and while by far the easiest way of doing this is with an impact wrench, they can be on the pricey side. A four-way manual wheel wrench is much more cost-effective, and is such a cleverly simple bit of design.

Its X-shape both means it can be used for multiple different sizes of wheel nut, and that you have extra leverage for dealing with particularly stubborn nuts. You’ll never want to go back to the basic wheelbrace again. This one from Amtech, made from tough drop forged steel, is great value at just £8.19.

Top Tech 82 Piece Home and Car Tool Kit with Aluminium Storage Case

No home garage setup is complete without a decent tool kit, and this 82-piece kit from Top Tech is a great launching pad before you start getting into more specialised stuff. With a variety of sockets, wrenches, screwdrivers, joints and more included, it’ll leave you well-covered for most basic jobs.

It’s not just handy for car repairs, either, with plenty of the included kit also useful if you want to have a crack at some household DIY too. It all comes in a neat and easy portable aluminium storage case, too, so you’ve got no excuse for losing anything.

