Our 5 Top Tyre Care Product Picks

It’s often said that the tyres are the most important thing on your car, and it’s hard to really argue with that. After all, they’re the only parts of the car that actually make contact with the road (well, unless something’s very broken, but that’s another problem entirely), so the role they play in going, turning and stopping is enormous.

It stands to reason, then, that you want your tyres to be in full working order, but luckily, that’s something you can easily stay on top of at home with these four essential (plus one nice, but less essential) products.

Tyre pressure sensors

Making sure your tyres are inflated to the correct pressure is vital, as it affects everything from fuel consumption to handling and braking performance. If you own a newer car, there’s a good chance it has on-board sensors to measure this, but these can malfunction, and you’re on your own anyway if your car doesn’t have one.

That’s why it’s a good idea to invest in a tyre pressure sensor of your own. Euro Car Parts’ online reg checker can help you track down the right one for your car, so you’re never left in any doubt about your tyre pressures.

Ring Auto RTC4000 Cordless Tyre Inflator

Of course, there are sometimes more obvious signs that your tyre pressures are off – signs like a completely flat tyre. In that case, it’s usually new tyre time, but if you need to limp your car a short distance, it’s always a good idea to have a tyre inflator on hand, like this cordless one from Ring Auto.

Compact enough to carry in your car for emergencies, and with a smart storage case that’ll charge it while it’s stored, it can get you out of some tricky situations without you having to wait around for a recovery.

Slime Smart Tyre Repair Kit

There are other ways of quickly dealing with a minor or slow puncture as a short-term solution too. This smart tyre repair kit from Slime includes not only a 12V compressor, but also the brand’s Fibro-Seal solution that actively seeks out and plugs the puncture.

Ring Auto RTG2 Analogue Tyre Pressure & Depth Gauge

A simple but hugely effective way of checking the two biggest indicators of tyre health – tread depth and pressure – this set from Ring Auto might be the best £4.99 you ever spend on your car.

The pressure gauge attaches to your valve to give you your pressure in both PSI and bar, while the depth gauge simply sits in your tread to give you a reading of how much depth is left and therefore whether your tyre is not only safe, but legally compliant.

Autoglym Instant Tyre Dress 500ml

Okay, this isn’t really to do with the safety of your tyres, but it's a nice little bonus. If you’ve ever had your car professionally valeted, you’ll know how deeply satisfying it is when they finish the job by giving your tyre sidewalls a crisp, shiny coating.

That’s something you can achieve at home with products like this Autoglym Instant Tyre Dress, which simply sprays on to give your car’s boots that freshly-valeted sheen.

