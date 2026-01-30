3 More Pieces Of Essential Car Workshop Equipment

So, you’ve got your home garage kitted out with the basic equipment you’ll need to start working on your own cars, and now you’re ready to get cracking. Below, we’ve highlighted three more essential pieces of kit that’ll help you carry out some essential maintenance and repair tasks yourself, rather than forking out for your local garage.

Sealey Oil Drain Pan 17l

One of the easiest pieces of essential maintenance is changing your car’s oil, and doing it yourself can save you a lot of money over taking it to the garage. You’re going to need somewhere for all the old oil to go, though, otherwise it’s going to go all over your garage floor and make a very slippery mess.

This 17-litre oil drain pan from Sealey is designed for the sole purpose of collecting oil and other car fluids. It’s made from chemical-resistant polyethylene, and has excess capacity built in to prevent overflows and spillages.

Buy it at Euro Car Parts

Streetwize OBDII Fault Code Reader

It’s a scenario feared by enthusiasts and regular drivers alike – you’re merrily driving along, when suddenly, a dreaded orange warning light flashes up on your car’s dash. Before you spend money taking it to a garage to get checked out, a cheap on-board diagnostics (OBD) code reader like this one from Streetwize is a great way of finding out if the problem is something you can tackle yourself, something that’s going to need the attention of a professional, or even a false alarm.

Pretty much every car built since 1996 shares a standardised OBDII diagnostics system, meaning there’s a very good chance your car has a port somewhere to plug this reader into. It’ll then give you the fault code that’s triggered the warning light, so you can cross-reference it in your car’s manual or online to find out just what the problem is.

Buy it at Euro Car Parts

Air filters

Another part of a car's regular yearly service that you can save a hefty sum by doing at home is changing your air filter. These simple implements are designed to stop potentially damaging particles and debris from entering your engine as it gulps in air. As such, they get clogged up over time and need replacing, usually every year or 12,000 to 15,000 miles.

Not only are air filters some of the easiest components to change yourself, they’re also one of the most affordable. You just need to ensure you’re getting the right one for your car, which is where Euro Car Parts’ handy online checker comes in – simply enter your reg, and it’ll display all the compatible air filters they sell.

Shop air filters at Euro Car Parts