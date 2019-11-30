Sign in to your Car Throttle accountContinue with Facebook
It seems like everyone either likes to hate on the Volkswagen Golf GTI, or is weirdly apologetic for owning one in the face of more exotic rivals. Here’s why it’s still the king of the hot hatch hill
Volkswagen is no longer planning to hybridise the Golf GTI, and instead plans to keep things more or less as they are
The classic beach buggy design is likely to be revised by the brand that made it famous, with electric power that should make it the car Renault’s Twizy always should have been
The Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure has raised so many cars' emissions and fuel consumption that thousands are being parked in rented spaces until a solution is found
With the current Golf R having been bumped back to 296bhp, well within a light remap's distance of the original MkVI version, now's the time to grab a bargain
Volkswagen is fed up of people moaning about how the Golf R lacks power versus its hot hatch rivals, so it’s brewing a 400bhp riposte
My new long-term test car has arrived from VW, so let me tell you about this awesome little thing!
This study was meant to show just how much less safe an old, rusty car is than a brand new one, but all it ended up stating is the highly obvious...
We already have cars that can manoeuvre into and out of parking spaces on their own, but the generation in testing right now is on a whole new level...
After the headaches caused by dieselgate it seems that the US public has forgiven Volkswagen, buying its cars in big numbers once again
The high-tech third-generation Volkswagen Touareg has arrived, bringing with it a main screen the size of a mid-level Nasa facility
The Jaguar F-Type R has gone (boo), but in a few months, I'll get to look after a brand new Up GTi! Question is, how should I spec it?
Volkswagen has been forced to apologise after revelations that one of its cars was used for testing diesel emissions on monkeys, as part of experiments funded by the German 'big three'
Prices have been announced for the intriguing Up GTI, and it's very good news for hot hatch fans looking for a fun car on a budget
One of our favourite casual car designers has mocked-up a Jetta GTI, and we reckon Volkswagen should hurry up and build it