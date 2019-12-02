Sign in to your Car Throttle accountContinue with Facebook
Bugatti’s ‘La Voiture Noire’ one-off from early 2019 created so much interest that the French firm has decided to build 20 ‘inspired by’ cars based more closely on the Chiron
In an interview, Bugatti test driver Andy Wallace spoke of a surface change on the Ehra Lessien test track that briefly sent the Chiron Super Sport 300+ prototype airborne
Had its modified Chiron been tested at the same Nevada location as the Koenigsegg RS, Bugatti reckons the hypercar would have exceeded 500kmh
A modified Chiron clocked 304.77mph at VW Group's Ehra-Lessien test facility
Bugatti has clothed the Chiron in EB110-inspired bodywork, while also raising power and dropping weight
Bugatti has a revealed a car that's a little more attainable than the Chiron, although it's smaller, and quite a bit slower...
This limited-run special celebrates the 110th anniversary of Ettore Bugatti's first ever car
French brand Bugatti will not plumb the murky depths of sports utility vehicles, according to its CEO, saying such a car isn’t fit to wear the badge
An EPA document showing parts prices for the Veyron has been uncovered, and it makes for hilarious reading
Reports are suggesting that declining four-door luxury car sales have changed Bugatti's direction - its second model line is now most likely to be an SUV
This astonishing Chiron model is made from one million Lego pieces and is powered by 2304 Technic motors
It has the same power as the Chiron, is 25mph down and yet costs double the price. But don't let that put you off...