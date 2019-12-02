or register
Bugatti

Check Out The €3m, Carbon-Clad Bugatti Chiron Noire

Bugatti’s ‘La Voiture Noire’ one-off from early 2019 created so much interest that the French firm has decided to build 20 ‘inspired by’ cars based more closely on the Chiron

16 days ago News 1 comment
The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport Prototype Got Air At 278mph

In an interview, Bugatti test driver Andy Wallace spoke of a surface change on the Ehra Lessien test track that briefly sent the Chiron Super Sport 300+ prototype airborne

3 months ago News 12 comments
News The £4.2m Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ Has Arrived
The Chiron Would Have Hit 320mph In Nevada, Bugatti Says

Had its modified Chiron been tested at the same Nevada location as the Koenigsegg RS, Bugatti reckons the hypercar would have exceeded 500kmh

3 months ago News 28 comments
The Bugatti Chiron Has Topped 300mph, And The Footage Is Incredible

A modified Chiron clocked 304.77mph at VW Group's Ehra-Lessien test facility

4 months ago News 53 comments
The Bugatti Centodieci Is A Chiron In An EB110-Like Frock

Bugatti has clothed the Chiron in EB110-inspired bodywork, while also raising power and dropping weight

4 months ago News 21 comments
Here's A Brand New Bugatti For The Price Of A Golf GTI

Bugatti has a revealed a car that's a little more attainable than the Chiron, although it's smaller, and quite a bit slower...

9 months ago News 7 comments
The Chiron Sport ‘110 Ans Bugatti' Is A 1500bhp French-Themed Tribute

This limited-run special celebrates the 110th anniversary of Ettore Bugatti's first ever car

10 months ago News 24 comments
A Bugatti SUV Is Definitely Not Happening, Says CEO

French brand Bugatti will not plumb the murky depths of sports utility vehicles, according to its CEO, saying such a car isn’t fit to wear the badge

a year ago News 41 comments
Features Bugatti's First Chiron Was A Lamborghini Diablo With A W18 Engine
Ridiculous Bugatti Veyron Parts Price List Includes $12,000 Exhaust

An EPA document showing parts prices for the Veyron has been uncovered, and it makes for hilarious reading

a year ago News 26 comments
Features Here’s A 5-Car Fleet That's Cheaper Than A Bugatti Veyron Interior
Bugatti Will Launch A Second Model Line - And It'll Be An SUV

Reports are suggesting that declining four-door luxury car sales have changed Bugatti's direction - its second model line is now most likely to be an SUV

a year ago News 102 comments
There's Now A Life-Size, Driveable Lego Technic Bugatti Chiron

This astonishing Chiron model is made from one million Lego pieces and is powered by 2304 Technic motors

a year ago Toys and Gadgets 44 comments
Meet The €5 Million, Track-Focused Bugatti Divo

It has the same power as the Chiron, is 25mph down and yet costs double the price. But don't let that put you off...

a year ago News 64 comments

