Give The 1775bhp Bugatti Tourbillon Another Listen

Here’s your reminder that the year is 2025 and Bugatti – now owned by EV hypercar specialists Rimac – is making a V16-powered car.

Oh, and in case you’d missed anything on the upcoming Tourbillon so far, that V16 is a naturally–aspirated unit, has a 9000rpm redline and a standalone power output of 986bhp. You know, around the same as an original Veyron. Throw three electric motors in and that goes to a whopping 1775bhp.

Those stats and knowing it had a metre-long crankshaft were mind-boggling facts alone, but we’ve been craving how it sounds. We have had a little taste of that previously with a gently-driven prototype filmed last year, but it didn’t reveal much of the V16’s secrets.

Now though, Bugatti-Rimac’s CEO Mate Rimac has shared a fresh clip of what we think is that same car, but this time giving us some neutral revs before a little pullaway shot. Oh wow, what a glorious thing.

You’re better off listening to the clip than letting us try and explain it to you, but we can say we’re very, very excited to hear some full-chat driving footage. Although we do get to hear the car as it peels off, it’s evidently not at full-send so there’s surely more to give.

Delightfully as well, this is what the final production car will apparently sound like - emissions-friendly filters and catalytic converters and all. Mate Rimac has also said he's hoping to keep it 'soft-limiter free'.

It’ll be a while before you can start Tourbillon spotting on the streets. Deliveries are expected to start in 2026, and just 250 are planned for production – each costing about £3.2m before you consider tax. We're not sure yet if those have all been sold either, so it might be worth making a phone call if the V16 sounds have got those of you with very deep wallets intrigued.