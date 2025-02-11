Give The 1775bhp Bugatti Tourbillon Another Listen

Mate Rimac has shared a clip of a prototype offering up a few revs, and it’s glorious
Bugatti Tourbillon prototype
Bugatti Tourbillon prototype

Here’s your reminder that the year is 2025 and Bugatti – now owned by EV hypercar specialists Rimac – is making a V16-powered car.

Oh, and in case you’d missed anything on the upcoming Tourbillon so far, that V16 is a naturally–aspirated unit, has a 9000rpm redline and a standalone power output of 986bhp. You know, around the same as an original Veyron. Throw three electric motors in and that goes to a whopping 1775bhp.

Those stats and knowing it had a metre-long crankshaft were mind-boggling facts alone, but we’ve been craving how it sounds. We have had a little taste of that previously with a gently-driven prototype filmed last year, but it didn’t reveal much of the V16’s secrets.

Now though, Bugatti-Rimac’s CEO Mate Rimac has shared a fresh clip of what we think is that same car, but this time giving us some neutral revs before a little pullaway shot. Oh wow, what a glorious thing.

You’re better off listening to the clip than letting us try and explain it to you, but we can say we’re very, very excited to hear some full-chat driving footage. Although we do get to hear the car as it peels off, it’s evidently not at full-send so there’s surely more to give.

Delightfully as well, this is what the final production car will apparently sound like - emissions-friendly filters and catalytic converters and all. Mate Rimac has also said he's hoping to keep it 'soft-limiter free'. 

It’ll be a while before you can start Tourbillon spotting on the streets. Deliveries are expected to start in 2026, and just 250 are planned for production – each costing about £3.2m before you consider tax. We're not sure yet if those have all been sold either, so it might be worth making a phone call if the V16 sounds have got those of you with very deep wallets intrigued.

me

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

Gaming
Tokyo Xtreme Racer’s Latest Update Brings Small But Welcome Changes
Subaru Levorg, Tokyo Xtreme Racer
News
Tesla Cybertruck Crashes Itself, Driver Praises Safety Tech
News
Give The 1775bhp Bugatti Tourbillon Another Listen
Bugatti Tourbillon prototype
Japanese
Even The Toyota HiAce Has Gazoo Racing Parts Now
Toyota HiAce with Version II GR parts - front
News
Abt Has Made The Audi RSQ8 Even Less Subtle
Abt Audi RSQ8 Legacy Edition - front
News
Volvo EX30 Gets A Cross Country Makeover
Volvo EX30 Cross Country - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Audi S5 Review: New Name, Same Game
Audi S5 - front 3/4
Reviews
2025 Mazda CX-80 Review: A Throwback In Many Good Ways, Some Not
Mazda CX-80, Artisan Red, front 3/4
Reviews
Porsche Macan EV Review: A Good EV, And A Decent Porsche
Porsche Macan 4 - front, driving
Reviews
2025 BMW M5 Review: Right Car, Wrong Badge
G90 BMW M5
Reviews
Porsche Panamera Turbo Review: You Really Don’t Need That Cayenne
Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid - front
Reviews
Mk8.5 VW Golf R Review: Sensible And Sensational
Mk8.5 VW Golf R, front 3/4