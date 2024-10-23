This Double Bugatti Chiron Crash Is Painful To Watch

Driving a Bugatti Chiron through some of the most spectacular landscapes in the world is the stuff of dreams for most of us, but it quickly became a bit of a nightmare for a couple of Chiron owners taking part in the ongoing Bugatti Grand Tour Morocco.

The tour, organised by Bugatti and attended by its CEO Mate Rimac, is currently seeing a group of the brand’s owners driving through the North African nation in their multi-million pound hypercars, but for two of them, things quickly went south during an overtaking manoeuvre.

Remote video URL

Video captured by a passenger on a coach shows several Chirons moving past slower traffic along a section of the road linking the Moroccan cities of Tangier and Tetouan. The incident comes when the middle of a train of three Chirons moves out to pass a truck, only for the lead car to do the same when the second car is already alongside it.

The lead car, a white Chiron Pur Sport, ends up tagging the side of the middle car, a silver Super Sport. This sends the first car to make the move spinning off into the truck that both were trying to pass. Most concerning of all of this is that the truck – a totally innocent party – ends up being pushed off the road and down an embankment, and rolling over.

Photos of the crash’s aftermath captured by Moroccan outlet Tanjaoui show the extent of the damage. The white car, which was the one to pull out second and tag the first overtaker, doesn’t show much visible damage. Incidentally, although its rear plate is blurred out in the photo, it’s clearly yellow, suggesting it might be a British-registered car.

The silver Chiron – the one that ended up hitting the truck – is in a sorrier state, its front end heavily damaged and the car not looking in a particularly drivable condition. Unsurprisingly, the overturned truck came off worst, with its cab heavily damaged although largely intact. It’s not clear if anyone sustained any injuries in the crash.

As far as we can tell, the tour is continuing as planned, albeit with two fewer cars than the 15 that Bugatti said had joined it on its social media. It may have garnered a lot of attention because of the rarity and value of the cars involved, but this unfortunate smash is a good reminder no matter what you drive: always check your blind spot before you go for an overtake.