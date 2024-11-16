Top 10 Best Christmas Gifts For Car Lovers

Christmas is coming, and if you’re anything like us, finding the right gifts is easier said than done.

If you’re looking for something for the petrolhead, look no further, as that’s something we can help with. We’ve picked out 10 gift ideas for the car lover in your life, or just something you can treat yourself to.

There are a few affiliate links in this post, which we earn a small commission on if you make a purchase, but it won’t affect our ability to tell you if something is decent or terrible.

Lego Koenigsegg

Lego Koenigsegg Jesko

The choice of automotive Lego has now reached baffling levels. Where once you’d conceivably be able to own every type of Lego car, now you’ll need a lottery win to fund such an endeavour. However, that means there’s a Lego car gift for just about every budget, from less than a tenner to hundreds of pounds.

See also Watch The Koenigsegg Jesko Smash A Laguna Seca Lap Record

We’ve gone somewhere in the middle with our choice – the Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut in all its glorious Technic form. Less than £50 gets you 801 pieces, which should keep the recipient quiet on Boxing Day. White and grey models are available and it’s even got a working diff.

View deal

EA Sports WRC

EA Sports WRC

Sure, you could spend a fortune on your own rally car, wrap it around a tree every weekend and risk death and financial ruin in a rural Welsh quarry, Or you could spend far less on a top-quality PS5/Xbox racing game. EA Sports WRC came out just before Christmas in 2023, but for those that missed it at launch, it’s a cracker with incredible graphics, with some 600km of roads, 200 stages and locations all around the world. And, of course, snarling, spitting rally cars to thrash about in.

Now it’s been out for a bit, you can pick it up EA Sports WRC for dirt cheap. Or gravel cheap. Or tarmac cheap. HAH! Rally jokes.

View deal

Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel

Logitech G Pro wheel

Of course, if you are going to sack off the family to go race around a virtual world, you’ll need peripherals because who the hell wants to go rallying with a gamepad? What you need is the latest, greatest steering wheel for sim racing. But those cost thousands now, so as a compromise, how about the (still pricey) Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel? Assuming you’ve been good and Santa loves you, perhaps he’ll cram a direct-drive wheel with 11 Nm of torque into his sack and dump it down your chimney.

The result will be tremendous feedback from a wheel with top build quality, although it could also mean you miss Christmas dinner, which won’t go down well with the relative that just spent the best part of a grand keeping you happy.

View deal

Autoglym cleaning kit

Autoglym cleaning set

If in doubt, car cleaning gift sets are always going to go down well. Detailing can be an expensive labour of love if done properly, so any petrolhead will appreciate being given a set.

This Autoglym Deluxe Car Care set has pretty much anything any hobbyist detailer could need. The 10-piece kit includes all the products to get a car looking squeaky clean, even the wheels and tyres, as well as mitts and cloths. It’s all wrapped up in a neat-looking bag, too, which can class up your garage when not in use.

View deal

Impact wrench

Ryobi Impact Wrench starter kit

Those working on an older project will likely be fiddling with nuts that haven’t been uncranked in years. The job that was supposed to take half an hour can be drawn out dramatically when inevitably one or two of these refuse to budge, which is why an impact wrench is something any DIY mechanic will love to have in their toolbox.

This cordless Ryobi impact wrench starter kit includes a battery and a charger. So you can actually see what you’re doing while working underneath a car and in low light conditions, it has a trio of LED lights dotted around the head.

View deal

Bentley carbon fibre keyring

Bentley carbon fibre keyring

When you head to the pub and throw your keys down on the table, you want people to go “oooh, he must be successful”, right? Well, for the purposes of this article you do, because here’s a natty carbon fibre keyring from (one of) Britain’s foremost luxury carmakers, Bentley. It’ll make a great gift because at £45 it’s slightly more expensive than we’d consider reasonable for buying a keyring for oneself. But as a present? Bang on. And classy AF.

View deal

Porsche Martini Racing Blanket

Porsche Martini blanket

Does someone you know love motorsport but always complain about feeling cold? Then, boy, have we got the present for you. At £104 you’ll have to like them quite a lot, but this blanket isn’t just a blankety. It’s a multifunctional blanket that can also be a sleeping bag! And it’s in Martini Racing colours! It might be the most snuggly thing that Porsche has ever made, apart from maybe Walter Roehrl. Perfect for an all-nighter at Le Mans or crashing at a mate’s house after a night on the razz.

Buy the blanket from Porsche.

Tiny Drift Car

RC drift car

Drifting is expensive. But not if the drift car is just 1:43 in scale, and radio controlled. Just over £30 will get you a choice of dinky drifters complete with controller and a little set of cones to wang around. Choose from an R34 Skyline GT-R, an E46 BMW M3, a Porsche 911 or a Mustang that we presume for legal reasons definitely isn’t Ken Block’s.

This is a gift that the petrolhead in your life will love, at least until they drift it into the garden pond or it’s gobbled up by the dog.



View deal



Exceptional T-shirts

It wouldn’t be a gift guide without some shameless self-promotion, right? Head over to the CT shop to take your pick of a variety of t-shirts, hoodies and more, ideal for the petrolhead in your life. The GT-R Tail Lights T-shirt for £23.99 is particularly festive (well, it has lights on it), but there’s enough to suit all tastes.