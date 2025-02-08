Moza CM2 Sim Racing Dash Review: Untapped Potential

There’s no such thing as too much information while you’re sim racing, probably. For most sim rigs, with just a wheel, pedals and maybe a little display, it’s not uncommon to be left wanting more information.

That’s where a dashboard will come into play. You could do the DIY root and use an old phone kicking around, somehow jerry-rig it to your setup and allow it to serve as a second screen, or you could sink money into a more sophisticated solution.

Well, if you’d prefer to do things the more expensive way, you’ve got a new option. This is Moza Racing’s CM2 dashboard, the latest bit of kit in the Chinese brand’s ever-expanding lineup of sim racing products.

Moza CM2 sim racing dash

It’s a complete overhaul of its original CM. Though screen space measures the same at five inches, resolution has been increased to 720p and there’s now the addition of LEDs surrounding it. Its top strip serves as a rev strip, while lights on either side can be used to communicate flag or car info.

That’s all housed within a smaller aluminium case and though the dash has been designed to bolt directly to Moza wheelbases, it does also support direct-to-PC connection so could be used with third-party wheels.

See also 10 Concept Cars From The ’90s We Wish Had Made Production

720p doesn’t sound a great deal but it looks crisp enough for the small nature of the unit and given you’ll only need to take an occasional glance at it.

Moza CM2 sim racing dash

The displays themselves can be swapped for a variety of pre-made options ranging from GT and Formula-style screens to simply just having speed and gears show. Those can be loaded onto the system and swapped at a swipe, as it’s a touchscreen system.

You can make your own, too, which can be done via Moza’s Pit House software. However, this is where the biggest drawback of the CM2 is quickly exposed.

See, most third-party dashboards will work with SimHub, a sort of all-in-one software for sim rig accessories. Here people can share their own display configurations, and it’s something the CM2 would benefit greatly from. Sadly though, at the time of writing, it just doesn’t support it.

Moza CM2 sim racing dash

That alone makes it tricky to recommend the CM2 right now, as there’s untapped potential there. You could spend the £160 for one but grabbing an old Android phone and putting it into a holder from Etsy will both be cheaper and more configurable.

It’s a shame because the CM2 does its functions brilliantly, and SimHub support would make it an easy recommendation. Hopefully, that’s something Moza can rectify in the not-too-distant future, and if it does, we’d suggest sticking one on your rig.