Moza CM2 Sim Racing Dash Review: Untapped Potential

Is Moza Racing’s newest dashboard a worthwhile add-on to your sim rig? We’ve been trying it out
Moza CM2 sim racing dash
Moza CM2 sim racing dash

There’s no such thing as too much information while you’re sim racing, probably. For most sim rigs, with just a wheel, pedals and maybe a little display, it’s not uncommon to be left wanting more information.

That’s where a dashboard will come into play. You could do the DIY root and use an old phone kicking around, somehow jerry-rig it to your setup and allow it to serve as a second screen, or you could sink money into a more sophisticated solution.

Well, if you’d prefer to do things the more expensive way, you’ve got a new option. This is Moza Racing’s CM2 dashboard, the latest bit of kit in the Chinese brand’s ever-expanding lineup of sim racing products.

Moza CM2 sim racing dash
Moza CM2 sim racing dash

It’s a complete overhaul of its original CM. Though screen space measures the same at five inches, resolution has been increased to 720p and there’s now the addition of LEDs surrounding it. Its top strip serves as a rev strip, while lights on either side can be used to communicate flag or car info.

That’s all housed within a smaller aluminium case and though the dash has been designed to bolt directly to Moza wheelbases, it does also support direct-to-PC connection so could be used with third-party wheels.

720p doesn’t sound a great deal but it looks crisp enough for the small nature of the unit and given you’ll only need to take an occasional glance at it.

Moza CM2 sim racing dash
Moza CM2 sim racing dash

The displays themselves can be swapped for a variety of pre-made options ranging from GT and Formula-style screens to simply just having speed and gears show. Those can be loaded onto the system and swapped at a swipe, as it’s a touchscreen system.

You can make your own, too, which can be done via Moza’s Pit House software. However, this is where the biggest drawback of the CM2 is quickly exposed.

See, most third-party dashboards will work with SimHub, a sort of all-in-one software for sim rig accessories. Here people can share their own display configurations, and it’s something the CM2 would benefit greatly from. Sadly though, at the time of writing, it just doesn’t support it.

Moza CM2 sim racing dash
Moza CM2 sim racing dash

That alone makes it tricky to recommend the CM2 right now, as there’s untapped potential there. You could spend the £160 for one but grabbing an old Android phone and putting it into a holder from Etsy will both be cheaper and more configurable.

It’s a shame because the CM2 does its functions brilliantly, and SimHub support would make it an easy recommendation. Hopefully, that’s something Moza can rectify in the not-too-distant future, and if it does, we’d suggest sticking one on your rig.

me

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

Top Gear
You Can Now Watch Classic Top Gear Literally Non-Stop On YouTube
Top Gear - Peel P50
News
The BMW Z4 Handschalter Is No Longer Green-Over-Tan Only
BMW Z4 in Thundernight
News
Ferrari CEO Wants To Stop Customers From Ruining Its Cars
Tailor Made Ferrari Roma Spider
News
The 345bhp Alpine A110 R Ultime Is A £275,000 Goodbye
Alpine A110 R Ultime - front
News
Kalmar Gives The Porsche 997 The Safari Treatment
Kalmar RS-7 - front
News
Hear The Electric BMW M Car For The First Time
BMW M EV prototype - side

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Mazda CX-80 Review: A Throwback In Many Good Ways, Some Not
Mazda CX-80, Artisan Red, front 3/4
Reviews
Porsche Macan EV Review: A Good EV, And A Decent Porsche
Porsche Macan 4 - front, driving
Reviews
2025 BMW M5 Review: Right Car, Wrong Badge
G90 BMW M5
Reviews
Porsche Panamera Turbo Review: You Really Don’t Need That Cayenne
Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid - front
Reviews
Mk8.5 VW Golf R Review: Sensible And Sensational
Mk8.5 VW Golf R, front 3/4
Reviews
2024 BMW M4 Review: Now AWD-Only, But I Don’t Mind
BMW M4 - front, driving