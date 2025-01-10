Here’s Everything In Assetto Corsa Evo’s Early Access Release

All the cars, tracks and features confirmed for the long-awaited sim’s first public release
Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm in Assetto Corsa Evo
It’s less than a week until sim racers will finally be able to get a taste of the hugely anticipated Assetto Corsa Evo, with the first early access release landing on PC on 16 January.

Developer Kunos Simulazioni has been steadily trickling out info on what we can expect from this initial version of the sim, the full version of which has been given a release window for this autumn. Here’s everything we know so far that’ll feature in the first early access release.

Assetto Corsa Evo early access car list

Ford Escort RS Cosworth in Assetto Corsa Evo
Kunos has confirmed that the initial early access release will feature 20 cars of an eventual 100 or so that’ll be included in v1.0. Around half of these have been confirmed so far:

Assetto Corsa Evo early access track list

Imola Circuit in AC Evo
V1.0 of AC Evo will contain 15 tracks, and five of these will be featured in the first early access build, spanning four continents:

  • Brands Hatch
  • Imola
  • Laguna Seca
  • Mount Panorama
  • Suzuka Circuit

Assetto Corsa Evo early access features

Assetto Corsa Evo early access details
The initial early access build will feature several single-player game modes, headlined by quick race and free practice. There’ll also be an implementation of the game’s licence system, and its Driving Academy mode that aims to teach players tracks, section by section.

It’ll also allow players to create a driver profile, gain XP, level up and earn unspecified rewards.

A version of the in-game economy will be implemented, with the ability to buy and rent cars. Both of the game’s planned strands of customisation will feature – the ability to spec a car in the showroom, picking its colour, interior trim and so on; and aftermarket customisation.

Assetto Corsa Evo early access tech features

From the off, AC Evo’s early access build will be playable on a triple-monitor setup, and include VR support.

Will free-roam be in Assetto Corsa Evo early access?

Assetto Corsa Evo free roam
Much has been made of AC Evo’s free-roam mode, which has recreated a vast area of Germany’s Eifel Mountains surrounding the Nürburgring. While it won’t be featured in the first early access build, Kunos has confirmed that increasingly large areas of it will be added in future builds in the runup to v1.0’s release in the autumn.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

