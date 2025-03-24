Every Car From EA Sports WRC Hard Chargers DLC, Driven

It’s time for the third and possibly final DLC pack for EA Sports WRC. Hard Chargers is here with six new cars and a host of new stages across Sweden and Greece for you to take on.

Should you part with your hard-earned cash for it, though? We’ve been behind the virtual wheel of each new car on the fresh Haga stage at Rally Sweden and have some thoughts.

Ford Focus WRC ‘99

EA Sports WRC, Ford Focus WRC '99

This is the car I was most excited about with Hard Chargers, and no surprise, it’s brilliant. Like most things in its class, the Ford Focus WRC feels approachable to drive but brilliant on the limit. Planted, assured and downright cool – plus its wastegate noise is a symphony.

Haga time: 3:24.1

Ford Escort RS1600 Mk1

EA Sports WRC, Mk1 Ford Focus RS200

As with most historic rear-driven rally cars, the Mk1 Ford Escort RS1600 requires some patience and finesse, especially so on snow-drenched stages. It’s a very rewarding car to drive when you get it right, but approach it with caution.

Haga time: 3:46.9

Renault Clio Rally3

EA Sports WRC, Renault Clio Rally3

Rally3 may be the dullest class available in EA Sports WRC, and the R3-spec Renault Clio does little to change that. It’s perfectly neutral and forgettable to drive, which may be good if you’re chasing times or learning new stages. Not one to whip your wallet out for, though.

Haga time: 3:23.6

Renault Clio Rally4

EA Sports WRC, Renault Clio Rally4

Front-driven Rally4 cars are a bit of a hidden gem in WRC, and that’s backed up with the new R4 Clio. You can feel it wanting to understeer, but it’s manageable and forgiving – and great for practising handbrake turns with.

Haga time: 3:32.9

Opel Corsa Rally4

EA Sports WRC, Opel Corsa Rally4

Rinse and repeat the paragraph above, although the Opel Corsa feels a little livelier and sounds nicer than the Clio. Don’t read too much into the gap in times – that’s mostly down to stage knowledge and confidence coming off the back of the Renault.

Haga time: 3:31.2

Hyundai i20 WRC ‘21

EA Sports WRC, 2021 Hyundai i20 WRC

Yeah, it’s fast. And yeah, it’s exciting to drive. In the fairly newly established in-game class of 2017-2021 rally cars, the Hyundai i20 WRC may have just shot itself up to my go-to choice. It’s a brilliant bit of kit.

Haga time: 3:11.8

Should you buy Hard Chargers?

By itself? No, I don’t think Hard Charger’s pack is one to go for. As great as some cars are, they don’t bring anything dramatically different to the table, and with extra stages rather than a whole new rally, it’s not like there’s much on the course front to tip the scales.

However, it is another reason to buy the EA Sports WRC 24 expansion bundle. Doing so brings the 2024 season DLC, as well as both Le Maestros and Hard Chargers.

It RRPs at £24.99, but very frequently goes on sale on all platforms – so keep an eye out for a deal if you don’t already have it.