How Morgan Builds a £120k Supersport Out of Wood

The new Morgan Supersport costs over £100k... and it's made of wood. To see exactly how this hand-built sports car is made, we visit the Morgan factory for a tour of the entire build process and get to watch the master craftsmen in action. At the end of the tour Alex then gets his hands on the keys to a Supersport which he takes for a test drive... 

