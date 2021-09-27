Your First Look At The Surprisingly Restrained C8 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

The new Z06 has been given a preview ahead of its October revealed, but don't worry if you were expecting more - this isn't the car's most hardcore form

With a revealed planned for 26 October, we still have nearly a month to wait before seeing the C8 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 for the first time. Except, erm, here it is. Perhaps to anticipate the inevitable leak raining on its parade, General Motors has released a front three-quarter image clearly showing the most track-focused version of the C8 revealed thus far. “Who needs spy photos when you’ve got the real thing?” a post on the Corvette Facebook page said.

First impressions? It looks a whole lot less lairy than the old C7 Z06. Compared to the standard C8 Stingray it seems to be sitting lower and is wearing a new front bumper plus reshaped side intakes. There’s nothing particularly outlandish on it, though, and the rear spoiler is pretty discreet compared to the wing of the Stingray’s Z51 package. The good news is this isn’t the new Z06’s final form. There will be a ‘Z07’ package bringing with it increased aggression, including a sizeable, unusually shaped rear wing and front bumper-mounted canards, as seen in recent spy shots taken at the Nurburgring. Other upgrades expected in the pack include carbon ceramic brakes and a beefier suspension setup.